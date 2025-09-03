NASCAR Cup Series star confirms which team he will drive for in 2026

Change your timezone:

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has confirmed which team he will be racing for in 2026.

The 37-year-old Memphis, Tennessee native has driven full-time in the Cup Series since 2013, with spells at Roush Fenway Racing and JTG Daugherty Racing under his belt.

For 2025, Stenhouse Jr. is driving for Hyak Motorsports after JTG rebranded, but in recent weeks, his name emerged as a potential candidate for Spire Motorsports ahead of 2026.

Earlier this month, The Athletic reported that he was one of two drivers being considered by the team should they opt to replace Justin Haley in the No. 7 Chevrolet ahead of next season.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. staying at Hyak

Now, Stenhouse Jr. has shut those rumors down, confirming he will once again be in the No. 47 at Hyak Motorsports in 2026.

The 37-year-old is contracted to the team through next season and said it's his plan to see that through unless he is told otherwise.

“We redid my contract last year with Hyak Motorsports, so I’m here through '26 unless they tell me otherwise or unless we redo another one and stay there for longer,” Stenhouse Jr. explained, via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“For me, (crew chief) Mike [Kelley] and the boys, we’re working hard trying to figure out how we can get some consistency and a little bit more speed heading into the offseason so we can hit the ground running for next year.

"I’ve got a great group of guys that work hard and we all want the same thing.

So, I’ll be at the 47 the rest of this year, in the offseason, and going into '26.”

