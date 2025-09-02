NASCAR driver issues 'worst day' racing verdict as shocking run continues
One NASCAR driver has called his appearance at Portland last weekend one of the 'toughest' and 'worst' days he has ever spent racing.
Whilst the Cup and Truck Series were in action at Darlington Raceway kicking off their respective playoff campaigns, it was road course action for the Xfinity Series at Portland Raceway.
One driver making a rare NASCAR appearance was Supercars champion Will Brown, racing for Kaulig Racing in the No. 11 Chevrolet, having previously raced in the Cup Series on two occasions.
Unfortunately for Brown, it proved to be another difficult NASCAR outing, classified as 35th after being forced to retire midway through the race due to a car issue relating to his rear track bar.
“In quali and that I was saying it felt a bit weird, but in the warm-up laps to start the race I was saying, when I accelerated, it was pulling to the right and didn’t feel right,” Brown explained on his YouTube channel post-race.
“I guess it was unfortunately happening for a while and just had no pace. A disappointing end, that’s three runs in America and three DNFs, so not going very well there.”
Will Brown's worst day racing
Speaking in the description of his YouTube vlog from the event, Brown called his weekend in Portland one of the most challenging of his career.
"Probably my toughest and worst day racing," he explained. "Didn’t start well in qualifying with a gearbox issue, so started the race from the back and the chassis mount was broken, which really finished our day.
"I was struggling with the heat with a cool suit issue, and we were out of the car before the last stage. Thanks everyone for following along and I hope the vlogs gave you some BTS and a bit of an insight into our time!"
NASCAR horror run continues
Brown's DNF at Portland marks the third time that he has entered a NASCAR race and failed to finish, with the Supercars champion having a 100% DNF rate in the stock car racing series.
Earlier this season, also featuring for Kaulig Racing, Brown was classified 39th in the Chicago Street Race in the Cup Series having been eliminated after a multi-car pileup early in the race.
Prior to that, Brown had also suffered a DNF on his NASCAR debut at Sonoma in 2024, his No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet having electrical issues that day.
