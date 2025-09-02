Change your timezone:

Tyler Reddick found out just why they call Michael Jordan the GOAT after Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff opener at Darlington.

The 29-year-old Corning, California native was devastated when he climbed out of his No. 45 Toyota, having just failed to pass Chase Briscoe for the win at the Cook Out Southern 500.

READ MORE: NASCAR officials penalize multiple playoff stars at Darlington

Reddick was not thinking about the 53 points he had just racked up for his second-place finish, or how close he pushed Briscoe in a thrilling conclusion. Or the fact he is fourth in the playoff standings - 35 points above the provisional cutline. Instead, he was only thinking about the failure to make it to Victory Lane.

Reddick on Darlington second

He said: “Makes me sick. I feel like late in this race, especially this one, the Southern 500, I always find myself second or third in the last green flag run, trying to pass the leader and just don’t get it done.

“I think Monday morning I’ll wake up and be thinking playoffs. Right now, I’m just thinking about this race, Darlington. Yes, those things are great for us, but, man, I’ve done everything but win at this place and it’s really starting to drive me nuts.”

It was at this point 23XI Racing team co-owner Jordan, the greatest basketball player ever and a highly successful sports executive, stepped in to provide the voice of reason. What he said would reset the narrative and the mindset for Reddick.

Jordan put the focus on the very first lap of the race, when Josh Berry hit Reddick in a chaotic start. It would prove disastrous for Berry (he would spend the next 119 laps have repairs carried out) but Reddick avoided major damage.

What Michael Jordan said to Reddick

“He just reminded me, Lap 1, it looked like we were going to be wrecked. And we fought back from it, got the damage where it needed to be on that first pit stop. Lost some time but drove back up there.

“This day could have went really, really bad on Lap 1 and we didn’t let it. I think I can hang onto cars pretty good, but I think I got pretty fortunate on that one.”

Jordan and his team will head for Gateway this coming weekend in good shape as it pertains to the postseason. It also has Bubba Wallace in fifth place in the standings following his sixth-place finish at Darlington.

READ MORE: Michael Jordan delivers passionate speech as NASCAR legal battle turns ugly

Related