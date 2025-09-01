Change your timezone:

Kyle Busch might not have qualified for the Cup Series playoffs, but the NASCAR legend is still looking to end the 2025 season on a high note.

That, however, was made difficult at Darlington Raceway on Sunday night after the Las Vegas native was caught up in a first-lap wreck.

2025 playoff action was under green flag conditions for just a matter of seconds before the caution came out, with Josh Berry losing control of the No. 21 Ford heading into turn two, making contact with Tyler Reddick and sliding across the track in a cloud of smoke after doing so.

Busch rages at Darlington wreck

With Berry having started 3rd and Busch 23rd, the No. 8 was way further down the order and therefore initially avoided contact, but became embroiled in the incident as he slowed to avoid the wreck, with another driver subsequently hitting him and spinning his car around.

“Un-f******-believable,” Busch exclaimed over his team radio.

“Who the f*** ran over me from behind three f****** times while slowing down?”

After being told it was Michael McDowell, and then telling his crew chief he would likely have to pit for tires as he didn't see 'how these won’t be f****** junk', Busch's anger was still clear to hear as he shouted: "Every God damn week!"

Darlington recovery

Despite his early setback, Busch did manage an excellent recovery drive, working his way back up to 8th by the end of the 367 racing laps.

This represents the 40-year-old's best finish since Michigan in early June, so it certainly should not be understated.

Speaking after his strong comeback, Busch was understandably in a much better mood than he had been on lap one.

"The No. 8 Chevrolet was a strong car tonight in Darlington," the two-time Cup Series champion explained, via NBC Sports.

"We got caught up in the wreck on the initial lap of the race, but thanks to the hard work of our pit crew, they got us back on track, and we raced our way towards the front of the field.

"We struggled on restarts, but our adjustments on pit stops kept us competitive and let us leave with a top-10 finish.”

