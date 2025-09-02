Team Penske star shocked after poor NASCAR playoff opener

Change your timezone:

Joey Logano is be a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, but his route to a fourth championship just got a whole lot harder.

The 35-year-old Middletown, Connecticut native claimed titles in 2018, 2022 and 2024 and became widely known as the king of the sport’s much-maligned playoff format.

His postseason luck would run out at Darlington on Sunday night though as the Team Penske superstar began his postseason run in miserable fashion.

Logano qualified down in 14th position on Saturday, and things would get no better in the race proper as he brought the No. 22 Ford car home in 20th position. Chase Briscoe would claim the win.

It was a highly disappointing start for Logano as he begins his run for what he hopes will be a fourth Cup Series championship, and it now places him at peril of an early exit.

READ MORE: NASCAR officials penalize multiple playoff stars at Darlington

Logano on the need for speed

“We just didn’t go fast. Just couldn’t get a handle on the car,” said Logano after the race.

“Either the front was plowing or the rear was loose and sometimes I had both at the same time.”

Before the weekend Logano had a terrific record at Darlington - with one victory and nine top-10 finishes since 2015. So this very average showing has left the team shocked.

READ MORE: NASCAR officials penalize multiple playoff stars at Darlington

Darlington form deserts Joey

“It’s not what we were expecting," Logano explained.

"This has been a good track for us over the last 10 years. We just missed it. It was surprising.

"I thought we’d be able to run in the top 10 just off of history, but everyone got better, and we didn’t.”

Logano now heads for Gateway this weekend in 13th position in the playoff standings, some three points below the cutline. He will need all of that playoff pedigree to progress to the Round of 12.

READ MORE: Joey Logano at risk of playoff elimination

Related