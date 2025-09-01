Change your timezone:

Darlington Raceway provided excellent entertainment under the lights on Sunday night as the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs got underway.

Joe Gibbs Racing star Chase Briscoe ran out as the winner of the Cook Out Southern 500 after a dominant drive in the No. 19 Toyota, leading for 309 of 367 racing laps and sweeping stages one and two. He did, however, have Tyler Reddick for close company at the end, the winning margin just 0.408 seconds.

Whilst it was a busy night for Briscoe defending the lead, it was also a busy night for NASCAR officials, with 22 penalties handed out during the action, including multiple punishments to multiple playoff drivers.

Christopher Bell, for example, was penalized with a tail-end penalty for having 'too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service area' on lap 204, whilst three laps later the No. 20 driver received the same punishment again, this time for 'pitting before pit road is open'.

As always, that was a common infringement throughout the night and also one that another playoff driver, Josh Berry, was punished for on Sunday.

In total, Berry was hit with four penalties on what was a disastrous night for the Wood Brothers Racing driver, which started with a lap one wreck. As a result, Berry pitted before pit road was open, receiving a tail-end penalty as a result.

Then, on lap 163, Berry was hit with a pass-through penalty for having 'too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service area'. This was followed by two further tail-end penalties on the same lap later in the race (lap 236) for 'pitting before pit road is open', and 'speeding on pit road'.

With that said, whilst we have touched on some of the penalties above, you can see Sunday night's full in-race penalty report below.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Driver 'screaming and praying' in terrifying moment as Briscoe locks in first playoff win

NASCAR Cup Series Darlington penalty report

Lap Driver (Car No.) Infraction Penalty Notes Pre-Race Ty Dillon (No. 10) Unapproved Adjustments Tail End Pre-Race to the Rear Pre-Race Cody Ware (No. 51) Unapproved Adjustments Tail End Pre-Race to the Rear 1 Josh Berry (No. 21) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Garage 2 Daniel Suárez (No. 99) Too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service area Tail End 5 Kyle Busch (No. 8) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End 5 Daniel Suárez (No. 99) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End 35 Zane Smith (No. 38) Speeding on pit road Pass Thru 40 Brad Keselowski (No. 6) Pitting out of the assigned pit box Pass Thru 116 Daniel Suárez (No. 99) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End 121 Daniel Suárez (No. 99) Speeding on pit road Tail End 154 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 47) Speeding on pit road Tail End 154 Ty Dillon (No. 10) Speeding on pit road Tail End 156 Ty Dillon (No. 10) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End 163 Josh Berry (No. 21) Too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service area Pass Thru 204 Cody Ware (No. 51) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Garage 204 Christopher Bell (No. 20) Too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service area Tail End 207 Christopher Bell (No. 20) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End 213 Derek Kraus (No. 44) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End 236 Josh Berry (No. 21) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End 236 Josh Berry (No. 21) Speeding on pit road Tail End 262 Cody Ware (No. 51) Too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service area Pass Thru Garage 275 Derek Kraus (No. 44) Too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service area Pass Thru

Provided by NASCAR Statistics - Sunday, 8/31/2025 @ 10:06 PM Eastern

READ MORE: NASCAR Playoff Standings: Joey Logano at risk of elimination

Related