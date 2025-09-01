close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
An image of NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell

NASCAR officials penalize multiple playoff stars at Darlington

NASCAR officials penalize multiple playoff stars at Darlington

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
An image of NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell

Darlington Raceway provided excellent entertainment under the lights on Sunday night as the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs got underway.

Joe Gibbs Racing star Chase Briscoe ran out as the winner of the Cook Out Southern 500 after a dominant drive in the No. 19 Toyota, leading for 309 of 367 racing laps and sweeping stages one and two. He did, however, have Tyler Reddick for close company at the end, the winning margin just 0.408 seconds.

Whilst it was a busy night for Briscoe defending the lead, it was also a busy night for NASCAR officials, with 22 penalties handed out during the action, including multiple punishments to multiple playoff drivers.

Christopher Bell, for example, was penalized with a tail-end penalty for having 'too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service area' on lap 204, whilst three laps later the No. 20 driver received the same punishment again, this time for 'pitting before pit road is open'.

As always, that was a common infringement throughout the night and also one that another playoff driver, Josh Berry, was punished for on Sunday.

In total, Berry was hit with four penalties on what was a disastrous night for the Wood Brothers Racing driver, which started with a lap one wreck. As a result, Berry pitted before pit road was open, receiving a tail-end penalty as a result.

Then, on lap 163, Berry was hit with a pass-through penalty for having 'too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service area'. This was followed by two further tail-end penalties on the same lap later in the race (lap 236) for 'pitting before pit road is open', and 'speeding on pit road'.

With that said, whilst we have touched on some of the penalties above, you can see Sunday night's full in-race penalty report below.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Driver 'screaming and praying' in terrifying moment as Briscoe locks in first playoff win

NASCAR Cup Series Darlington penalty report

Lap Driver (Car No.) Infraction Penalty Notes
Pre-RaceTy Dillon (No. 10)Unapproved AdjustmentsTail EndPre-Race to the Rear
Pre-RaceCody Ware (No. 51)Unapproved AdjustmentsTail EndPre-Race to the Rear
1Josh Berry (No. 21)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndGarage
2Daniel Suárez (No. 99)Too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service areaTail End
5Kyle Busch (No. 8)Pitting before pit road is openTail End
5Daniel Suárez (No. 99)Pitting before pit road is openTail End
35Zane Smith (No. 38)Speeding on pit roadPass Thru
40Brad Keselowski (No. 6)Pitting out of the assigned pit boxPass Thru
116Daniel Suárez (No. 99)Pitting before pit road is openTail End
121Daniel Suárez (No. 99)Speeding on pit roadTail End
154Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 47)Speeding on pit roadTail End
154Ty Dillon (No. 10)Speeding on pit roadTail End
156Ty Dillon (No. 10)Pitting before pit road is openTail End
163Josh Berry (No. 21)Too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service areaPass Thru
204Cody Ware (No. 51)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndGarage
204Christopher Bell (No. 20)Too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service areaTail End
207Christopher Bell (No. 20)Pitting before pit road is openTail End
213Derek Kraus (No. 44)Pitting before pit road is openTail End
236Josh Berry (No. 21)Pitting before pit road is openTail End
236Josh Berry (No. 21)Speeding on pit roadTail End
262Cody Ware (No. 51)Too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service areaPass ThruGarage
275Derek Kraus (No. 44)Too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service areaPass Thru

Provided by NASCAR Statistics - Sunday, 8/31/2025 @ 10:06 PM Eastern

READ MORE: NASCAR Playoff Standings: Joey Logano at risk of elimination

Related

NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series Christopher Bell Josh Berry

Latest News

‘We didn’t do s*** today’ - NASCAR team chief rages after 'terrible' playoff opener
NASCAR Cup Series

‘We didn’t do s*** today’ - NASCAR team chief rages after 'terrible' playoff opener

  • 1 hour ago
NASCAR officials penalize multiple playoff stars at Darlington
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR officials penalize multiple playoff stars at Darlington

  • 2 hours ago
NASCAR Playoff Standings: Joey Logano at risk of elimination as first winner locks in
NASCAR Cup Series Standings

NASCAR Playoff Standings: Joey Logano at risk of elimination as first winner locks in

  • 3 hours ago
NASCAR Today: Driver 'screaming and praying' in terrifying moment as Briscoe locks in first playoff win
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Driver 'screaming and praying' in terrifying moment as Briscoe locks in first playoff win

  • Today 12:00
NASCAR Results Today: Briscoe claims first playoff win to lock into Round of 12 with stunning domination
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Results Today: Briscoe claims first playoff win to lock into Round of 12 with stunning domination

  • Today 04:03
Hendrick Motorsports star admits 'stressful' season has taken its toll entering NASCAR playoffs
NASCAR Cup Series

Hendrick Motorsports star admits 'stressful' season has taken its toll entering NASCAR playoffs

  • Today 00:00
More news

Most read

McLaren announce name change in massive $100m deal
2.500+ views

McLaren announce name change in massive $100m deal

  • 27 august
 Daniel Ricciardo 'proud' of incredible Max Verstappen achievement

Daniel Ricciardo 'proud' of incredible Max Verstappen achievement

  • 14 august
 NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row

NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row

  • 28 august
 NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history

  • 30 august
 'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari

'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari

  • 24 august
 Piastri opens up on 'interesting dynamic' with McLaren team-mate

Piastri opens up on 'interesting dynamic' with McLaren team-mate

  • 26 august

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x