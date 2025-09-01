NASCAR Playoff Standings: Joey Logano at risk of elimination as first winner locks in

Change your timezone:

Chase Briscoe won his way into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 12 on Sunday night with a brilliant win at Darlington.

The Joe Gibbs Racing star swept the stages and led over 300 laps to stamp his pass to the next round, but it took a brilliant defensive performance in the final 20 laps to keep playoff rival Tyler Reddick behind him.

Reddick had recovered from damage on the very first lap, sustained when Josh Berry (now -19 points to the cut line) wrecked out and collided with the No. 45 car.

A chaotic race had a far bigger impact on the standings than anticipated, with reigning champion Joey Logano now sitting below the cut line in 13th, along with Austin Dillon (-8), Alex Bowman (-19) and Berry, with Gateway coming up next weekend.

With that said, let's take a look at the full playoff standings below as we head into the second week of the postseason!

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings after Darlington

Following the postseason curtain raiser, here is how the playoff standings look heading into the second playoff race at Gateway next weekend.

Pos Driver (No.) Team +/- to Cut Line 1 Chase Briscoe (19) Joe Gibbs Racing Locked in (Darlington Win) 2 Denny Hamlin (11) Joe Gibbs Racing +43 3 Kyle Larson (5) Hendrick Motorsports +26 4 Tyler Reddick (45) 23XI Racing +35 5 Bubba Wallace (23) 23XI Racing +25 6 William Byron (24) Hendrick Motorsports +25 7 Ryan Blaney (12) Team Penske +22 8 Ross Chastain (1) Trackhouse Racing +21 9 Austin Cindric (2) Team Penske +12 10 Christopher Bell (20) Joe Gibbs Racing +11 11 Chase Elliott (9) Hendrick Motorsports +9 12 Shane Van Gisbergen (88) Trackhouse Racing +3 CUTOFF LINE 13 Joey Logano (22) Team Penske -3 14 Austin Dillon (3) Richard Childress Racing -8 15 Alex Bowman (48) Hendrick Motorsports -19 16 Josh Berry (21) Wood Brothers Racing -19

