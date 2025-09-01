close global

NASCAR Playoff Standings: Joey Logano at risk of elimination as first winner locks in

Chris Deeley
Chase Briscoe won his way into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 12 on Sunday night with a brilliant win at Darlington.

The Joe Gibbs Racing star swept the stages and led over 300 laps to stamp his pass to the next round, but it took a brilliant defensive performance in the final 20 laps to keep playoff rival Tyler Reddick behind him.

Reddick had recovered from damage on the very first lap, sustained when Josh Berry (now -19 points to the cut line) wrecked out and collided with the No. 45 car.

A chaotic race had a far bigger impact on the standings than anticipated, with reigning champion Joey Logano now sitting below the cut line in 13th, along with Austin Dillon (-8), Alex Bowman (-19) and Berry, with Gateway coming up next weekend.

With that said, let's take a look at the full playoff standings below as we head into the second week of the postseason!

NASCAR Results: Briscoe claims first playoff win to lock into Round of 12 with stunning domination

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings after Darlington

Following the postseason curtain raiser, here is how the playoff standings look heading into the second playoff race at Gateway next weekend.

PosDriver (No.)Team+/- to Cut Line
1Chase Briscoe (19)Joe Gibbs RacingLocked in (Darlington Win)
2Denny Hamlin (11)Joe Gibbs Racing+43
3Kyle Larson (5)Hendrick Motorsports+26
4Tyler Reddick (45)23XI Racing+35
5Bubba Wallace (23)23XI Racing+25
6William Byron (24)Hendrick Motorsports+25
7Ryan Blaney (12)Team Penske+22
8Ross Chastain (1)Trackhouse Racing+21
9Austin Cindric (2)Team Penske+12
10Christopher Bell (20)Joe Gibbs Racing+11
11Chase Elliott (9)Hendrick Motorsports+9
12Shane Van Gisbergen (88)Trackhouse Racing+3
CUTOFF LINE
13Joey Logano (22)Team Penske-3
14Austin Dillon (3)Richard Childress Racing-8
15Alex Bowman (48)Hendrick Motorsports-19
16Josh Berry (21)Wood Brothers Racing-19

READ MORE: NASCAR driver OUT of multiple races after freak home injury

