NASCAR Today: Driver 'screaming and praying' in terrifying moment as Briscoe locks in first playoff win

NASCAR Xfinity Series racer Matt DiBenedetto has opened up on a terrifying moment in Saturday's race at Portland which saw him trapped in a car which was partially on fire.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR Results Today: Briscoe claims first playoff win to lock into Round of 12 with stunning domination

Related image

Chase Briscoe took an extraordinary victory at Darlington on Sunday night, locking himself into the playoff Round of 12 at the first possible opportunity.

➡️ READ MORE

Zilisch unveils new celebration after controversial win at Portland

Related image

Connor Zilisch took the win in his first full Xfinity Series race since breaking his collarbone by falling off his car in a post-race celebration, his eighth victory of the year.

➡️ READ MORE

Hendrick Motorsports star admits 'stressful' season has taken its toll entering NASCAR playoffs

Related image

Alex Bowman has denied being exhausted by a tough first 26 races of the season, but admitted that his summer has been stressful.

➡️ READ MORE

Denny Hamlin predicts big factor in Cup Series championship run

Related image

Denny Hamlin has noted some of the biggest factors standing between him and a first ever Cup Series championship.

➡️ READ MORE

