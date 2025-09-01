NASCAR Results Today: Wrecks and pit road disasters send first playoff race into chaos
A chaotic middle stage of the Cook Out Southern 500 saw the playoff cars thrown into disarray, with pit issues and spins throughout the field.
The race had started with a Josh Berry wreck on the first lap, setting the tone for an eventful evening at the Lady In Black as playoff drivers suffered various calamities.
Berry's damage in that first lap wreck was the start of it, putting him over 100 laps down, but Tyler Reddick was tagged in that incident too. Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin were among the playoff drivers who had disastrous pitstops, before Christopher Bell's car was damaged in a pit road collision with Carson Hocevar.
William Byron (loose wheel), Bubba Wallace (slow stop), Ryan Blaney (jammed on pit road) and Austin Dillon (slow stop) all also suffered on pit road, while Chase Briscoe had radio chatter about an electrical issue, Shane van Gisbergen hit the wall hard and Blaney was later wrecked by Kyle Busch toward the end of the stage.
You get the idea.
With that said, let’s get into the stage results below.
Who won the NASCAR Darlington race today?
Stage 2 results
1. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
2. Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing, Toyota
3. Erik Jones, No. 43, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota
4. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet
5. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet
6. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet
7. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing, Toyota
8. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota
9. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing, Ford
10. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet
Stage 1 results
1. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
2. Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing, Toyota
3. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
4. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet
5. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing, Toyota
6. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet
7. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
8. Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske, Ford
9. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota
10. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske, Ford
