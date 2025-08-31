NASCAR Today: Joey Logano shames Cup Series stars as Hendrick Motorsports announce driver deal

Change your timezone:

Joey Logano has shamed some of his fellow NASCAR drivers, ahead of Sunday's race at Darlington.

Hendrick Motorsports officially announce new driver deal

Hendrick Motorsports driver Corey Day has added another race to his NASCAR Xfinity schedule after signing a development deal with the team earlier this year.

Bubba Wallace on dealing with FAKE Facebook news

Bubba Wallace has opened up about how he dealt with fake Facebook news spread about the NASCAR star.

Kyle Larson issues verdict on damaging Indy 500 hangover

Kyle Larson has discussed whether his current NASCAR Cup Series form is a result of a disappointing outing at the Indy 500 this year.

Reddick reveals simple plan to return to Championship 4 in 2025

NASCAR star Tyler Reddick has explained his simple plan for making it back to the Championship 4 in the Cup Series playoffs.

