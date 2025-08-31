Joey Logano shames fellow NASCAR stars for playoff failures

Change your timezone:

Joey Logano has shamed some of his fellow NASCAR drivers, ahead of Sunday's race at Darlington.

The reigning Cup Series champion has been criticized in recent times for his underwhelming performances in the regular season before a trio of 'stolen' titles, coming when he won at the right time in the postseason.

Last year saw Logano claimed the worst average regular season finish of any champion in the series' 76 years, a result which has hastened the conversations about changing the playoff system as soon as in 2026.

Speaking to the Athletic this week, a defiant Logano hit out at rivals complaining about his playoff success, saying 'shame on' any driver who can't make the Championship 4 when entering the playoffs with a healthy points lead.

Logano 'sick' of talk about championships

“As a fan, I want to see (drivers) scared, and our playoff system now does that. I’ve always been the person to say, ‘If you’re complaining about it, then just do better'.

"If you scored a bunch of points during a regular season and you didn’t make it to the Championship 4, then shame on you. You had a head start, and you still couldn’t do it.

“But don’t say it’s not legit. You could have gone out there and won to get in. You didn’t. Just because it didn’t work for you, it doesn’t mean change the rules.”

Logano also revealed that he's on NASCAR's playoff committee and has been shown some models which suggest he may actually have won four titles rather than three under some alternative systems.

“I wish people knew that," he admitted. "Because I’m sick of people talking crap about our championships."

