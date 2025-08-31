Reddick reveals simple plan to return to Championship 4 in 2025

Change your timezone:

NASCAR star Tyler Reddick has explained his simple plan for making it back to the Championship 4 in the Cup Series playoffs.

The 23XI driver was one of just two drivers to make the postseason on points rather than by winning a race, having won multiple races every year since 2021 and claiming the regular season championship last year.

Reddick currently sits below the cut line going into Sunday's race at Darlington along with Josh Berry, Austin Dillon and Alex Bowman, but is just a single point behind Joey Logano and Ross Chastain.

The 29-year-old has never won at the tracks which make up the first round of the playoffs this year (Darlington, St. Louis and Bristol), leaving him to turn around a tricky season on some tracks which haven't been his best.

Reddick admits frustration over regular season

Asked about reviewing the 2025 regular season with his team, he admitted: “Oh yeah. We did that and got to look at a lot of numbers and a lot of things, and I don’t know if it helped. I think it adds to the frustration. Even more reason for a reset going into the playoffs.”

As for what they decided, he laughed: “Pretty much don’t do what we did in the first 26 races. Don’t take ourselves out.

"There are plenty of things, on a more serious note, to go over and look at, and how we’ve been doing things. Everyone on the team has been looking into that and working hard, reflecting, and the word ‘reset’ has been thrown around a lot today. I feel like that’s a good way for us to look at it as well.

“Yeah, we’ve had a tough regular season. Yes, we’re behind the cutline and everything else, but the point margins are all closed up quite a bit with the playoff seeding. So, we have to go out there and do what we’ve been capable of all year, and just actually do it this time.”

