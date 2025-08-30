Hendrick Motorsports officially announce new driver deal

Change your timezone:

Hendrick Motorsports driver Corey Day has added another race to his NASCAR Xfinity schedule after signing a development deal with the team earlier this year.

Thus far in 2025, Day has made select appearances in Xfinity races at Martinsville, Texas, Nashville, Sonoma and Iowa.

Day earnt his best result of the year at Nashville, where he finished P11, and now has another chance to prove himself after adding the race at World Wide Technology Raceway to his schedule, taking place September 6.

Originally, Day was slated for 10 starts in the No. 17 car, but with the addition of the WWT Raceway, this number has been bolstered to 11.

The team announced the new deal on social media, where they wrote: “We’re adding another stop! The No. 17 Hendrick Cars Chevy returns at WWT Raceway with Corey Day behind the wheel.”

Who is Hendrick Motorsports star Corey Day?

The 19-year-old made his Craftsman Truck Series debut in 2024, and has gained experience in a variety of series following his multi-year signing with Hendrick Motorsports.

Alongside Xfinity and the Truck Series, Day was also scheduled to compete in the ARCA Menards Series and Trans Am Series, boasting a schedule of up to 30 races originally in 2025.

“When Kyle Larson and Jeff Gordon say someone is the real deal, it certainly gets your attention,” Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, said in the original signing statement.

“Corey comes from a great racing family and in a short time has shown a level of talent that sets him apart. What he’s already accomplished at this point in his career speaks volumes, and it’s been impressive to see how quickly he’s adapted to pavement. We’re excited to welcome him to our team.”

