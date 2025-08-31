Kyle Larson issues verdict on damaging Indy 500 hangover

Change your timezone:

Kyle Larson has discussed whether his current NASCAR Cup Series form is a result of a disappointing outing at the Indy 500 this year.

The 33-year-old has not delivered a Cup Series victory since Kansas, which took place prior to the Coca Cola 600 and the Indy 500 last May, and has since struggled to find any consistency.

Larson also failed at his attempt of the Double in 2025, unable to finish both the Indy 500 or the Coke 600 in his much hyped attempt.

Speaking to Bob Pockrass, Larson was asked if his recent form was a hangover from his disappointing run at the Indy500.

“I don’t know. Judging by how I ran since Indy, yeah I’d agree with it, but I’ve been just as motivated or more motivated than before then,” he said.

“We took a dip in performance on the Cup side, even my sprint car stuff there for a few weeks was off for a little bit. But I feel like we have turned things around here lately and we got our speed better and we’ve been more consistent again.

“We still had a couple of races that had some misfortune along the way as every team pretty much has every few weeks, it seems the Next Gen car.”

Can Larson recover lost Cup Series form?

Larson’s early form in the 2025 season was more than enough to carry him into the playoffs, where he will be hoping to recover some of that lost magic in a fight for his second Cup Series title.

“Its been a rough couple two and a half months but I think through that all we’ve become stronger as a team because we have been through a lot you know,” he continued.

“So I think we’re ready for the playoffs and can hopefully take everything we have learned and implement these things in the next 10 weeks.”

When asked if he was mentally beat down after the Indy 500 this year, Larson continued: “I don’t know. Sure it didn’t go to the way I wanted to, both the Indy 500 and the Coke 600 but I don’t know.

“I always do a good job of not letting it affect me, so I would like to think that it didn’t. I didn’t know if it was a coincidence, you just never really know.”

