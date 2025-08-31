Bubba Wallace on dealing with FAKE Facebook news

Change your timezone:

Bubba Wallace has opened up about how he dealt with fake Facebook news spread about the NASCAR star.

A few months ago, a fake rumor circulated on Facebook claiming that Wallace said the white flags have racist undertones.

During an appearance on The Teardown podcast, Jeff Gluck claimed his feed was full of fake Wallace white flag theories, and the 23XI Racing driver revealed how he was dealing with the influx of manufactured news.

“The things I’ve said to myself is way worse than anybody else could ever say to me,” he said.

“I mean it's not a way to live, but it makes those dumbass scenarios a little bit easier, but yeah, you can’t win. And at this point its just comical. I haven’t been on Facebook in three or four years maybe.”

Wallace responds to fake rumours

The fake Facebook rumours were also shared on X and in the style of an official looking graphic, with the quote placed on an image of Wallace.

Underneath the quote, was a vague reference which was meant to appear as the source – which of course, there wasn't – which read ‘Reporter asking about his Ban the White Flag stance’.

It seems some social media users did not want to authenticate the source, despite no name or publication being given underneath the fake quote graphic.

Wallace will be ignoring any noise about him on social media, as he focuses on competing in the playoffs this weekend, for only the second time in his Cup Series career.

