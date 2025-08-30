NASCAR star has 'all the tools' to win ahead of Cup Series playoffs

Change your timezone:

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs kick off at Darlington Raceway this weekend, and Joe Gibbs Racing star Christopher Bell is in confident mood.

The Cook Out 500 represents the first of three races in the Round of 16, with Bell currently sitting fifth in the playoff standings and +17 to the Round of 12 cut line.

The driver of the No. 20 Toyota started the regular season in blistering fashion earlier this year, winning three of the opening four races of the campaign, and he's looking to add more race wins to his tally now that postseason has arrived.

Bell confident ahead of playoffs

He hasn't won since Phoenix in March, but Bell believes that he and his team are still performing well and that he has all the tools at his disposal to pick up more victories.

“I've actually asked [crew chief] Adam that [if they should be worried ahead of the playoffs] because I got a little bit concerned about it a couple weeks ago,” Bell explained.

“He said, ‘Look, we are not doing anything different than when we won three races in a row earlier in the season'. We have a great team, a great process, and we’re going to keep after it and have some great racetracks for us.

"I think we have all the tools we need to go out there, execute and win races, and hopefully we can do that.”

The Joe Gibbs Racing star later added: “This year is my best year for a championship."

