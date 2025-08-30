NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan breaks silence and brutal Cup Series penalty explained

Change your timezone:

23XI Racing chief Michael Jordan has issued a passionate statement as his team's legal battle against NASCAR rages on.

READ MORE

NASCAR chief explains severe Hendrick Motorsports penalty

A NASCAR official has explained the severity of a recent punishment handed to Hendrick Motorsports.

READ MORE

Bubba Wallace reflects on most terrifying NASCAR wreck

Bubba Wallace has revealed the most scared he has ever been in a car.

READ MORE

Ryan Blaney admits NASCAR horror run was a 'big tester'

The Team Penske star has opened up on some challenging periods ahead of the playoffs kicking off this weekend.

READ MORE

NASCAR insider provides major update on 23XI star's future

The future for one 23XI driver is clearer after reports from a NASCAR insider this week.

READ MORE

