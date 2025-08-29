Change your timezone:

NASCAR ‘Silly Season’ has not delivered any major bombshell moves in 2025, but there is still time for things to get interesting.

While that blockbuster Micah Parsons trade in the NFL has been blowing up every social media timeline in the last week, Cup Series rumors have been relatively light so far.

There is one potential move that could be in play that would ramp up interest significantly, and that centers around the future of Justin Haley.

Haley has struggled mightily in the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports so far in 2025, registering only two top-10 finishes and sitting 30th in the final regular-season standings. Those miserable results have put him firmly on the hot seat.

There has been talk in recent weeks that Haley could even be replaced in season, but it now appears a change for 2026 is more likely.

Justin Haley out at Spire?

Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic believes Spire is currently evaluating its next move concerning Haley, and looking at potential replacements to swap into his seat.

He wrote: “Silly Season tends to have a surprise or two, but so far, none of the moves made are all that surprising. So, yeah, maybe something happens over the next 10 weeks, even if no move appears to be on the horizon.

“The one potential opening to monitor is with the No. 7 Spire Motorsports team. That car is currently driven by Justin Haley, who is very much on the hot seat. Serious consideration was given to replacing Haley during the season, though a lack of enticing candidates combined with Haley’s recent uptick in performance have somewhat cooled his seat."

Bianchi continues, explaining that there is no guarantee that Haley will be back with Spire next year, and that the team are continuing to evaluate their options ahead of a potential driver swap, with Daniel Suarez and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. touted as two potential replacements for Haley.

Suarez is a free agent come the end of the season having mutually agreed to depart Trackhouse Racing, whilst Stenhouse Jr. would need to be brought out of his Hyak Motorsports contract.

How Haley can save his seat

Despite Haley’s future being in doubt, Bianchi believes there is still time for him to save his seat at Spire.

“Ultimately, Haley will have a significant say in whether he returns to Spire for a second year. If he can deliver results over the final 10 races, it would go a long way to showing he should return. If he can’t, expect Spire to continue looking around.”

It has to be said that neither driver who could potentially replace Haley has had a fantastic season themselves.

As a free agent, Suarez would obviously be the simpler option for Spire, but like Haley, his performances have also left something to be desired in 2025. He finished the regular season in 27th place in the standings.

Stenhouse Jr., meanwhile, finished 29th overall, finishing the regular season with a run that saw him finish 20th or lower in 12 of the final 13 races.

