NASCAR Cup Series team 'evaluating options' for 2026 driver swap
NASCAR Cup Series team 'evaluating options' for 2026 driver swap
Change your timezone:
NASCAR ‘Silly Season’ has not delivered any major bombshell moves in 2025, but there is still time for things to get interesting.
While that blockbuster Micah Parsons trade in the NFL has been blowing up every social media timeline in the last week, Cup Series rumors have been relatively light so far.
There is one potential move that could be in play that would ramp up interest significantly, and that centers around the future of Justin Haley.
Haley has struggled mightily in the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports so far in 2025, registering only two top-10 finishes and sitting 30th in the final regular-season standings. Those miserable results have put him firmly on the hot seat.
There has been talk in recent weeks that Haley could even be replaced in season, but it now appears a change for 2026 is more likely.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Hamlin addresses 23XI lawsuit distraction as driver set to miss multiple races
Justin Haley out at Spire?
Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic believes Spire is currently evaluating its next move concerning Haley, and looking at potential replacements to swap into his seat.
He wrote: “Silly Season tends to have a surprise or two, but so far, none of the moves made are all that surprising. So, yeah, maybe something happens over the next 10 weeks, even if no move appears to be on the horizon.
“The one potential opening to monitor is with the No. 7 Spire Motorsports team. That car is currently driven by Justin Haley, who is very much on the hot seat. Serious consideration was given to replacing Haley during the season, though a lack of enticing candidates combined with Haley’s recent uptick in performance have somewhat cooled his seat."
Bianchi continues, explaining that there is no guarantee that Haley will be back with Spire next year, and that the team are continuing to evaluate their options ahead of a potential driver swap, with Daniel Suarez and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. touted as two potential replacements for Haley.
Suarez is a free agent come the end of the season having mutually agreed to depart Trackhouse Racing, whilst Stenhouse Jr. would need to be brought out of his Hyak Motorsports contract.
READ MORE: NASCAR driver OUT of multiple races after freak home injury
How Haley can save his seat
Despite Haley’s future being in doubt, Bianchi believes there is still time for him to save his seat at Spire.
“Ultimately, Haley will have a significant say in whether he returns to Spire for a second year. If he can deliver results over the final 10 races, it would go a long way to showing he should return. If he can’t, expect Spire to continue looking around.”
It has to be said that neither driver who could potentially replace Haley has had a fantastic season themselves.
As a free agent, Suarez would obviously be the simpler option for Spire, but like Haley, his performances have also left something to be desired in 2025. He finished the regular season in 27th place in the standings.
Stenhouse Jr., meanwhile, finished 29th overall, finishing the regular season with a run that saw him finish 20th or lower in 12 of the final 13 races.
READ MORE: Michael Jordan delivers passionate speech as NASCAR legal battle turns ugly
Related
Latest News
NASCAR Cup Series team 'evaluating options' for 2026 driver swap
- 1 hour ago
Michael Jordan delivers passionate speech as NASCAR legal battle turns ugly
- 2 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen ends session with bizarre red flag as rivals dominate
- 2 hours ago
NASCAR Today: Hamlin addresses 23XI lawsuit distraction as driver set to miss multiple races
- 3 hours ago
NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying Today: Darlington start time, TV channel and live stream
- Today 12:00
F1 Practice Today: Dutch Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 04:00
Most read
McLaren announce name change in massive $100m deal
- 27 august
NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen
- 11 august
Daniel Ricciardo 'proud' of incredible Max Verstappen achievement
- 14 august
NASCAR announce Shane van Gisbergen car legality verdict after Watkins Glen inspection
- 11 august
NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch issues damning verdict on rivals as Cup Series penalties confirmed
- 11 august
NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row
- Yesterday 15:00