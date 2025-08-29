NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying Today: Darlington start time, TV channel and live stream
The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series hits Darlington Raceway for qualifying today (Friday, August 29), and we've got the time scheduling, TV, and streaming details you need ahead of the action.
Friday's session marks the first time the Truck Series cars have hit the track since Richmond two weeks ago, with the drivers having had some time off last weekend as the Cup and Truck Series raced at Daytona International Speedway.
It's now back, and it's a big one, with Saturday's race set to kick off the 2025 Truck Series playoffs as 10 drivers do battle for championship glory.
Last season at Darlington, Nick Sanchez was the man to take pole, but he was closely followed by Corey Heim and Taylor Gray, the former of which is hoping to get his postseason campaign off to a strong start after a dominant regular season.
It will certainly be interesting to see who comes out on top this time around, and with that said, let's get into the all-important details that you came here for.
What time is Truck Series qualifying today?
Truck Series qualifying at Darlington Raceway is scheduled to start at 4:10pm ET on Friday, August 29. This is after practice takes place at 3:05pm ET.
The start time for qualifying converted to local time zones is as follows:
United States (ET): 4:10pm
United States (CT): 3:10pm
United States (MT): 2:10pm
United States (PT): 1:10pm
What TV channel is Truck Series qualifying on today?
Today's qualifying action will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 2 in the United States, with coverage getting underway at 3pm ET.
Unfortunately, the session will not be broadcast live on the radio.
Live stream options
There are several streaming options available for today's qualifying session.
You can watch live on the Fox Sports App, whilst FOX Sports 2 is also available on several streaming services, such as:
– fuboTV
– YouTubeTV
– Sling TV (blue package)
– Hulu + Live TV
– DirecTV Stream
Qualifying Order
Here is the order in which the drivers will set their lap times today:
1. Stefan Parsons, No. 20, Young's Motorsports (Chevrolet)
2. Timmy Hill, No. 56, Hill Motorsports (Toyota)
3. Jack Wood, No. 91, McAnally Hilgemann Racing (Chevrolet)
4. Caleb Costner, No. 74, Mike Harmon Racing (Chevrolet)
5. Stephen Mallozzi, No. 2, Reaume Brothers Racing (Ford)
6. Mason Maggio, No. 33, Reaume Brothers Racing (Ford)
7. Frankie Muniz, No. 33, Reaume Brothers Racing (Ford)
8. Dawson Sutton, No. 26, Rackley W.A.R (Chevrolet)
9. Nathan Byrd, No. 02, Young's Motorsports (Chevrolet)
10. Spencer Boyd, No. 76, Freedom Racing Enterprises (Chevrolet)
11. Toni Breidinger, No. 5, TRICON Garage (Toyota)
12. Matt Crafton, No. 88, ThorSport Racing (Ford)
13. Andres Perez De Lara, No. 44, Niece Motorsports (Chevrolet)
14. Matt Mills, No. 42, Niece Motorsports (Chevrolet)
15. Connor Mosack, No. 81, McAnally Hilgemann Racing (Chevrolet)
16. Bayley Currey, No. 45, Niece Motorsports (Chevrolet)
17. TBA, No. 1, TRICON Garage (Toyota)
18. Tanner Gray, No. 15, TRICON Garage (Toyota)
19. Ben Rhodes, No. 99, ThorSport Racing (Ford)
20. Giovanni Ruggiero, No. 17, TRICON Garage (Toyota)
21. Corey LaJoie, No. 177, Spire Motorsports (Chevrolet)
22. Daniel Hemric, No. 19, McAnally Hilgemann Racing (Chevrolet)
23. Rajah Caruth, No. 71, Spire Motorsports (Chevrolet)
24. Grant Enfinger, No. 9, CR7 Motorsports (Chevrolet)
25. Kaden Honeycutt, No. 52, Halmar Friesen Racing (Toyota)
26. Tyler Ankrum, No. 18, McAnally Hilgemann Racing (Chevrolet)
27. Jake Garcia, No. 13, ThorSport Racing (Ford)
28. Chandler Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports (Ford)
29. Corey Day, No. 7, Spire Motorsports (Chevrolet)
30. Ty Majeski, No. 98, ThorSport Racing (Ford)
31. Layne Riggs, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports (Ford)
32. Corey Heim, No. 11, TRICON Garage (Toyota)
