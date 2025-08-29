close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
An image of NASCAR Cup Series star Denny Hamlin looking unhappy

NASCAR Today: Hamlin addresses 23XI lawsuit distraction as driver set to miss multiple races

NASCAR Today: Hamlin addresses 23XI lawsuit distraction as driver set to miss multiple races

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
An image of NASCAR Cup Series star Denny Hamlin looking unhappy

Change your timezone:

Joe Gibbs Racing star and 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin has issued his verdict on whether or not the ongoing legal dispute between NASCAR and his team is a distraction heading into the playoffs.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR driver OUT of multiple races after freak home injury

Related image
Related image

A NASCAR driver is set to be sidelined for up to two months after suffering a freak injury at home.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR legend issues Kyle Busch greatness verdict after playoff failure

Related image
Related image

Kyle Busch has missed the playoffs again, and one NASCAR legend thinks he knows why.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR Cup Series champion says playoffs are 'least enjoyable' part of year

Related image
Related image

Surprising stuff given his success in the format in recent years!

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR champion facing 'tough decisions' after missing out on playoffs

Related image
Related image

Brad Keselowski has some major decisions pending according to Cup Series legend Kevin Harvick.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

NASCAR Denny Hamlin NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Xfinity Series NASCAR Truck Series Frankie Muniz

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series team 'evaluating options' for 2026 driver swap
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series team 'evaluating options' for 2026 driver swap

  • 1 hour ago
Michael Jordan delivers passionate speech as NASCAR legal battle turns ugly
NASCAR Cup Series

Michael Jordan delivers passionate speech as NASCAR legal battle turns ugly

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen ends session with bizarre red flag as rivals dominate
Formula 1

F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen ends session with bizarre red flag as rivals dominate

  • 2 hours ago
NASCAR Today: Hamlin addresses 23XI lawsuit distraction as driver set to miss multiple races
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Hamlin addresses 23XI lawsuit distraction as driver set to miss multiple races

  • 3 hours ago
NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying Today: Darlington start time, TV channel and live stream
NASCAR Truck Series

NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying Today: Darlington start time, TV channel and live stream

  • Today 12:00
F1 Practice Today: Dutch Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1

F1 Practice Today: Dutch Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 04:00
More news

Most read

McLaren announce name change in massive $100m deal
2.500+ views

McLaren announce name change in massive $100m deal

  • 27 august
 NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen

NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen

  • 11 august
 Daniel Ricciardo 'proud' of incredible Max Verstappen achievement

Daniel Ricciardo 'proud' of incredible Max Verstappen achievement

  • 14 august
 NASCAR announce Shane van Gisbergen car legality verdict after Watkins Glen inspection

NASCAR announce Shane van Gisbergen car legality verdict after Watkins Glen inspection

  • 11 august
 NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch issues damning verdict on rivals as Cup Series penalties confirmed

NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch issues damning verdict on rivals as Cup Series penalties confirmed

  • 11 august
 NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row

NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row

  • Yesterday 15:00

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x