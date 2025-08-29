Bubba Wallace reflects on most terrifying NASCAR wreck

Change your timezone:

Like most NASCAR drivers, 23XI Racing star Bubba Wallace has been involved in his fair share of wrecks over the years. Now, he has revealed which one scared him the most.

The 31-year-old made his full-time Cup Series debut in 2018 with Richard Petty Motorsports, and it was during his rookie campaign that Wallace experienced his scariest wreck at Pocono Raceway.

On that occasion, Wallace suffered a major brake issue in the No. 43 Chevrolet, making big contact with the barriers at high speed on the outside of the track as a result.

Thankfully, Wallace was able to walk away from the crash of his own accord and relatively unscathed, but during the incident, he clearly feared it could have been far worse.

2018 Pocono wreck the scariest

Speaking on the Casuals podcast with Katie Nolan, Wallace reflected on a wide range of topics, including the most hurt he'd been from a wreck. One immediately sprang to mind for the 31-year-old.

“So my brakes blew out. You want to talk about scary stuff,” Wallace explained. "2018. Pocono. Rookie year. Brakes explode.

"I turned left to cut through the grass because there’s something in your mind that says ‘I can make it to the back stretch’. [But] you have to slow down to actually get the car to turn.

"When I turned left, I was going straight for the wall. So that was actually the most scared I’ve ever been in the car.

“At the last second, the car repositioned itself, and I was like ‘oh! Thank god! This is just going to hurt now’. Boom! Hit the wall.

“And so I broke the gas pedal or clutch pedal in half with my foot, and I bit my cheek, so I had a sore foot for a couple of days.”

