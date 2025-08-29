NASCAR driver OUT of multiple races after freak home injury

Change your timezone:

Excitement is building ahead of the NASCAR race weekend at Darlington, with both the Cup and Truck Series set to kick off their playoff campaigns on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

However, one driver that won't be taking any part in the action this time around - or indeed for the foreseeable future - is Reamue Brothers Racing star Frankie Muniz.

Muniz has piloted the No. 33 Ford full-time for the team in the Truck Series so far this campaign, but now faces up to two months out of the truck after suffering a freak injury while doing some home maintenance.

Frankie Muniz reveals freak accident

Taking to social media on Thursday, Muniz issued a lengthy statement explaining that he had suffered a distal radius fracture as a result of falling from a ladder whilst changing the batteries in a camera in his backyard.

"The phrase "FML" (Frankie Muniz's Life) takes on new meaning with moments like these," the 39-year-old wrote on X.

"I'm disappointed to share that I won’t be racing at Darlington this weekend or for the next few weeks due to a distal radius fracture.

"Yesterday, I fell from the top of a ladder while changing the batteries in a Ring camera in my backyard. Note to self: heed the ladder warning that says, "Do not sit or stand on top step."

"In hindsight, a taller ladder would’ve been smarter. While I’m gutted to miss the races, I’m grateful it wasn’t worse.

What races will Frankie Muniz miss?

As his statement continued, Muniz confirmed that the doctors estimate he will be out of action for six to eight weeks.

He has revealed that he will return to action as soon as he is medically cleared to do so, but with a recovery timeline of up to two months, he faces missing several races during his rehabilitation.

Best case scenario, and Muniz is back in six weeks, he would still miss the Truck Series races at Darlington (Aug 30), Bristol (Sep 11), New Hampshire (Sep 20) and the Charlotte Roval (Oct 3).

Furthermore, if Muniz is out for the full eight weeks, he could also miss the race at Talladega Superspeedway (Oct 17).

Reaume Brothers Racing have confirmed that Mason Maggio will replace Muniz in the No. 33 Truck. at Darlington this weekend.

