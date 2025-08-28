NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row

Change your timezone:

It appears NASCAR fans can sleep easy after fears of a TV blackout starting this weekend disappeared late Wednesday.

Truck Series fans were placed on red alert earlier this week with YouTube TV unable to agree a new contract agreement to keep FOX programming on its platform.

The current agreement between YouTube and FOX ended at 5pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, with all of the remaining Truck Series races in 2025 due to be aired on FS1. A worrying situation for fans, with only the offer of $10 credit in case of a playoffs blackout.

READ MORE: Denny Hamlin refusing to allow 23XI lawsuit 'distraction' ahead of NASCAR playoffs

Blackout threat averted, for now

Then, just minutes after that deadline expired, some good news at last with a temporary solution announced. It means the Truck Series playoffs, and other key programming headed by that Ohio State/Texas college football matchup, WILL air on YouTube TV this weekend.

YouTube announced the update in a statement on all of its channels, and it read: ”We have reached a short-term extension with Fox to prevent disruption to YouTube TV subscribers as we continue to work on a new agreement. We are committed to advocating on behalf of our subscribers as we work toward a fair deal and will keep you updated on our progress.”

The news came as pressure was mounting on YouTube (and its owner Google) to get a deal done, including a strong message from Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr.

FCC chief weighs in

“Google removing Fox channels from YouTube TV would be a terrible outcome,” he said.

“Millions of Americans are relying on YouTube so they can keep watching the news and sports they want - including this week’s Big Game: Texas at Ohio State. Get a deal done Google!”

At this stage there is no official confirmation on how long the extension is for, meaning the threat of a blackout at some stage during the Truck Series playoffs does remain in play.

READ MORE: Joey Logano hoping to 'p*ss people off' in NASCAR playoffs

Related