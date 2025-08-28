Change your timezone:

Connor Zilisch knows he needs a new celebration to mark NASCAR race wins, and he already has a plan in place.

The brilliantly talented 19-year-old has been one of THE stories of 2025, winning seven times in Xfinity Series combat in the No. 88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports.

He also provided one of the most shocking moments of the year as well, when he suffered a fractured collarbone after a horrific accident in Victory Lane at Watkins Glen earlier this month.

Zilisch caught his foot in the window net as he tried to climb onto the roof of his car, and fell hard to the pavement. After lying motionless, he was transferred to hospital where he would later undergo surgery.

Connor returned to action at Daytona last Friday, claiming yet another Xfinity Series win, though Parker Kligerman did most of the heavy lifting after swapping in for Zilisch early.

Zilisch plans celebration change

‘Godzilisch’ knows things might never be the same for him again in Victory Lane, and he’s already thinking about how he will celebrate in future.

Speaking to FOX insider Bob Pockrass, he explained: “If I stand two feet on the roof, I think that's probably a better option. But I don't think having one foot on the door with a window net, and then one foot on the roof is probably my next move.

“So, yes, I hope I get another chance to redeem myself in Victory Lane. But you won't see me standing like that again.”

Medical matters

Zilisch has spent a lot of his time recently dealing with medical issues, and it is one thing he absolutely does not want to repeat in 2026. He will of course be racing full-time in Cup Series action next year.

“Yes. I know Bill Heisel at OrthoCarolina [who directs OrthoCarolina’s motorsports division] way too well at this point. And although I love Bill and everything he does, I wish I wasn't seeing him as much. I'll keep the window stands to a minimum.

“Hopefully, I can get the opportunity to stand on the window next year and get to celebrate wins, but I'm not going to be doing that for the short future.”

