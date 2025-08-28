Change your timezone:

After a stellar regular season that saw him secure four race victories and 13 top-10 finishes, Denny Hamlin is in strong form heading into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

The round of 16 kicks off at Darlington Raceway this weekend, and Hamlin, whose illustrious career is missing a Cup Series title, would surely love to make this his year.

However, rumbling on in the background away from the track, the 23XI Racing co-owner has a lot to think about, with the team's antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR (with Front Row Motorsports) still ongoing.

As the December 1 trial date approaches, the stakes are getting higher. NASCAR recently revealed in court that there are several interested parties when it comes to buying 23XI and FRM's charters, whilst the teams themselves have warned that they will go out of business if their charters are sold ahead of the trial.

Denny Hamlin refusing to be distracted

Despite the above, Hamlin insists that he is not going to let anybody distract him from his goals this season, which are to win a championship and make it to 60 Cup Series victories.

After revealing that he feels anger that his team are treated fairly by NASCAR officials at the track, but not by 'the others', Hamlin was quizzed as to how he doesn't let his role as a team owner and the ongoing lawsuit affect his job as a driver.

“Because I want to win the championship," the Joe Gibbs Racing star explained.

"I want to win 60 or more races and so that is my number one goal, and so I’m not going to let anyone distract me from that, no matter what their motivations might be.”

No. 11 team as strong as ever

Speaking on the playoffs more broadly, the driver of the No. 11 said: “It’s just another chance to roll the dice. That’s it.

"I don’t feel any better or any worse than what I have last year or the year before that or the year before that. They’re all very, very similar.

"I feel as though our team is as strong as it’s ever been, but we’ve seen in the short sample size, it’s just a matter of whether you get unlucky at times or you catch a caution at the right time or not. Do you stub your toe on pit road?

"Those are the small things that decide whether you move on in the playoffs or not.”

