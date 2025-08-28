NASCAR Today: Cup Series winner open to return as insane salary reveal shows 'broken' model

Change your timezone:

Chip Ganassi has refused to definitively rule out a return to NASCAR in the near future, admitting that the sport would suit his team more than ever.

Insane NASCAR driver salary reveal shows ‘the business model is broken’

Denny Hamlin has spoken out on a stunning fact.

Connor Zilisch reveals how European stint helped him at NASCAR race...after eating horse by mistake

Connor Zilisch has revealed how his early teenage years in Europe helped him in an unexpected way at NASCAR's weekend in Mexico City this year.

Joey Logano hoping to 'p*ss people off' in NASCAR playoffs

Joey Logano has admitted he wouldn't mind 'pissing some people off' by winning his fourth NASCAR Cup Series title this fall.

Bubba Wallace admits he 'didn't care' about winning or wrecking for a month

Bubba Wallace has revealed an unexpected perk of his first regular season win in the NASCAR Cup Series.

