close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
NASCAR logo on a flag

NASCAR Today: Cup Series winner open to return as insane salary reveal shows 'broken' model

NASCAR Today: Cup Series winner open to return as insane salary reveal shows 'broken' model

Chris Deeley
NASCAR logo on a flag

Change your timezone:

Chip Ganassi has refused to definitively rule out a return to NASCAR in the near future, admitting that the sport would suit his team more than ever.

➡️ READ MORE

Insane NASCAR driver salary reveal shows ‘the business model is broken’

Related image
Related image

Denny Hamlin has spoken out on a stunning fact.

➡️ READ MORE

Connor Zilisch reveals how European stint helped him at NASCAR race...after eating horse by mistake

Related image
Related image

Connor Zilisch has revealed how his early teenage years in Europe helped him in an unexpected way at NASCAR's weekend in Mexico City this year.

➡️ READ MORE

Joey Logano hoping to 'p*ss people off' in NASCAR playoffs

Related image
Related image

Joey Logano has admitted he wouldn't mind 'pissing some people off' by winning his fourth NASCAR Cup Series title this fall.

➡️ READ MORE

Bubba Wallace admits he 'didn't care' about winning or wrecking for a month

Related image
Related image

Bubba Wallace has revealed an unexpected perk of his first regular season win in the NASCAR Cup Series.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Xfinity Series NASCAR Truck Series Chip Ganassi Racing

Latest News

Connor Zilisch reveals plans for first NASCAR celebration since freak injury
NASCAR

Connor Zilisch reveals plans for first NASCAR celebration since freak injury

  • 1 hour ago
Denny Hamlin refusing to allow lawsuit distraction ahead of NASCAR playoffs
NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin refusing to allow lawsuit distraction ahead of NASCAR playoffs

  • 1 hour ago
NASCAR Today: Cup Series winner open to return as insane salary reveal shows 'broken' model
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Cup Series winner open to return as insane salary reveal shows 'broken' model

  • 3 hours ago
IndyCar boss slams 'CLICKBAIT' story linking champion with F1 move
Formula 1

IndyCar boss slams 'CLICKBAIT' story linking champion with F1 move

  • Today 04:00
Max Verstappen opens up on missing his family in F1 grind
Formula 1

Max Verstappen opens up on missing his family in F1 grind

  • Today 03:00
Joey Logano hoping to 'p*ss people off' in NASCAR playoffs
NASCAR Cup Series

Joey Logano hoping to 'p*ss people off' in NASCAR playoffs

  • Today 02:00
More news

Most read

McLaren announce name change in massive $100m deal
2.500+ views

McLaren announce name change in massive $100m deal

  • Yesterday 21:00
 NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen

NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen

  • 11 august
 Daniel Ricciardo 'proud' of incredible Max Verstappen achievement

Daniel Ricciardo 'proud' of incredible Max Verstappen achievement

  • 14 august
 NASCAR announce Shane van Gisbergen car legality verdict after Watkins Glen inspection

NASCAR announce Shane van Gisbergen car legality verdict after Watkins Glen inspection

  • 11 august
 NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch issues damning verdict on rivals as Cup Series penalties confirmed

NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch issues damning verdict on rivals as Cup Series penalties confirmed

  • 11 august
 'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari

'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari

  • 24 august

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x