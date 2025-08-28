Joey Logano hoping to 'p*ss people off' in NASCAR playoffs

Change your timezone:

Joey Logano has admitted he wouldn't mind 'pissing some people off' by winning his fourth NASCAR Cup Series title this fall.

The Team Penske star has never won back-to-back championships, only ever picking up the season-ending hardware in even-numbered years (2018, 2022 and 2024), and admitted that he'll still be frustrated by his failures when he hangs up his helmet.

"That'd really piss some people off, wouldn't it?" Logano joked to ESPN this week. "Four would be incredible. Three was definitely special, and it does put you in a pretty elite group. I guess sometimes in self-reflecting a little bit, when you look at the end of your career and you say you have three championships, are you going to be happy? That's something to be pretty proud of. I'm not going to be upset about it.

"I'm still also going to be the person to say, 'Boy, I missed out on like four or five that I should have won,' and still frustrated about that. Yeah, I don't look too far ahead to what [four] would be, but gosh, it would be great. There's always room for more."

Logano backs controversial playoff format

Unsurprisingly, the driver who has arguably benefitted most from NASCAR's playoff format was once again wholehearted in his support for the current system, insisting that a full-season points system would be 'freaking boring' and backing the current format to produce 'Super Bowl moments'

"I love it," he said. "I know people say, 'Oh, it's because it works for you'. I know. Sure. But I do think it's very exciting."

He added: "There are a couple of people who say we should have the full points all year round and that's the only real way you can do it. Well, then it should be like that in every sport, too. But it's not. Why? Because it's freaking boring. Nobody is going to watch a boring sport; you have to do something exciting, and the playoff system does that.

"You will not have a Super Bowl moment without a one race, all or nothing. That's what we have right now."

