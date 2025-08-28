Bubba Wallace admits he 'didn't care' about winning or wrecking for a month

Change your timezone:

Bubba Wallace has revealed an unexpected perk of his first regular season win in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 23XI star has won three Cup races, but the last two came when the playoffs had already begun, with him on the outside looking in. He has made the playoffs since, in 2023, but did so on points in a stressful end to the season.

NASCAR HEADLINES: 23XI and FRM futures in immediate jeopardy as Cup Series star reveals blame for playoff failure

Speaking to the media ahead of the start of the postseason this weekend, Wallace admitted that he's been buoyed by a month free of stress and worry about making his way into the Round of 16.

The driver of the No. 23 car went on to explain that he believes he cares too much about racing at times, leading to him becoming frustrated and negatively impacting his own performance.

READ MORE: NASCAR Playoff Standings: Hendrick Motorsports stars on top as Cup Series playoff field locked in

Wallace 'didn't care' about performances for a month

Referring to his 2023 playoff run, he said: “Hell, I came off a 26-week stretch of stress and we made it in. We were the last car in, right? You get Sunday to enjoy it but then you’re back into, ‘Alright, here’s the playoffs'. Now, I just came off a month-long, stress-free stretch. So, I think getting to experience that was really, really nice.

“I said for a month that I didn’t care. I didn’t care if we won, if we wrecked, whatever.”

Wallace continued: “I care so much about racing that I can often get lost on where you’re at and that causes problems. It causes frustration, it causes speed loss, it causes everything. Richmond is a good example.

“We show up for practice and we were awful and I thought ‘well, Saturday is going to be a long day’ and then we’re leading. You know, I didn’t write off Richmond but I kind of just changed the approach.”

READ MORE: NASCAR reveals intention to move disputed charter in 23XI Racing case

Related