NASCAR claims generational talent as F1 misses big
NASCAR appears to have a generational talent coming through its ranks, but for F1 it may well be a case of the one that got away.
Connor Zilisch has been one of the stories of the 2025 season to date, claiming seven Xfinity Series victories in a glorious year so far. And he is still only 19 years old.
The terrific teenager will be racing fulltime in the Cup Series with Trackhouse in 2026 - a prospect which should have NASCAR fans all around the nation smacking their chops in anticipation.
But NASCAR’s gain is absolutely F1’s loss according to Cup Series great Kevin Harvick, who won it all back in 2014. Zilisch, it should be noted, is a Red Bull athlete after all.
F1 loses, NASCAR wins
Speaking on his ‘Happy Hour’ podcast, Harvick gushed about the potential Zilisch has inside a car, and his personality off the track.
“Connor’s a great kid. He’s the type of person that everybody wants to root for. He’s personable. He’s got a great demeanour in the way that he carries himself, and people are gonna love him.
“I think as you go through time, they are gonna love him for who he is, let alone the fact he can drive the snot out of that car.
“Connor Zilisch could have went to F1 and been the American F1 racer. He was the most recent miss by Formula 1.”
Harvick and the 'Godzilisch' story
Harvick himself played a very important part in the ‘Godzilisch’ story so far - notably through one very important conversation a few years ago, which Connor himself referenced earlier this week.
At that stage Zilisch figured he was heading to college and not a career in pro racing, until Harvick told his dad it was time for a rethink.
Harvick added: “That conversation that he’s talking about with his dad, it happened outside the airport. I’m like ‘Man, you gotta figure it out. You can’t send this kid to college, you at least gotta give him a shot’.”
