NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: Darlington start time, TV channel and live stream

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series hits Darlington Raceway today (Saturday, August 30), and we have all of the time scheduling, TV, and streaming details you need ahead of the race.

The Sober or Slammer 200 marks the first playoff race of the 2025 campaign and is set to see the drivers complete 147 laps - or 200.8 miles - at the South Carolina track.

Last time out in the Truck Series at Richmond Raceway a fortnight ago, Corey Heim was the race winner in the No. 11, taking his seventh win of the regular season.

As a result, he heads into Saturday's race top of the Truck Series playoff standings, 39 points ahead of his nearest rival, Layne Riggs in the No. 34. It will certainly be interesting to see who comes out on top and just how the playoff race shapes up following today's action.

With that said, let’s get into the all-important details that you came here for.

What time is the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

The NASCAR Truck Series race at Darlington is scheduled to start at 12 noon ET on Saturday, August 30.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 12pm ET

United States (CT): 11am ET

United States (MT): 10am ET

United States (PT): 9am ET



What TV channel is the Truck race and qualifying on today?

Saturday's Truck Series race will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1 in the United States.

For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM and NASCAR Racing Network have the call.

Live stream options

There are several streaming options available for today's race.

You can watch live on the Fox Sports App, whilst FOX Sports 1 is also available on several streaming services, such as:

– fuboTV

– YouTubeTV

– Sling TV (blue package)

– Hulu + Live TV

– DirecTV Stream



Lineup

Here is the full confirmed entry list so far for Saturday's Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway:

1. Trevor Bayne, No. 1, TRICON Garage (Toyota)

2. Stephen Mallozzi, No. 2, Reaume Brothers Racing (Ford)

3. Nathan Byrd, No. 02, Young's Motorsports (Chevrolet)

4. Toni Breidinger, No. 5, TRICON Garage (Toyota)

5. Corey Day, No. 7, Spire Motorsports (Chevrolet)

6. Grant Enfinger, No. 9, CR7 Motorsports (Chevrolet)

7. Corey Heim, No. 11, TRICON Garage (Toyota)

8. Jake Garcia, No. 13, ThorSport Racing (Ford)

9. Tanner Gray, No. 15, TRICON Garage (Toyota)

10. Giovanni Ruggiero, No. 17, TRICON Garage (Toyota)

11. Tyler Ankrum, No. 18, McAnally Hilgemann Racing (Chevrolet)

12. Daniel Hemric, No. 19, McAnally Hilgemann Racing (Chevrolet)

13. Stefan Parsons, No. 20, Young's Motorsports (Chevrolet)

14. Clayton Green, No. 22, Reaume Brothers Racing (Ford)

15. Dawson Sutton, No. 26, Rackley W.A.R. (Chevrolet)

16. Mason Maggio, No. 33, Reaume Brothers Racing (Ford)

17. Layne Riggs, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports (Ford)

18. Chandler Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports (Ford)

19. Matt Mills, No. 42, Niece Motorsports (Chevrolet)

20. Andres Perez De Lara, No. 44, Niece Motorsports (Chevrolet)

21. Bayley Currey, No. 45, Niece Motorsports (Chevrolet)

22. Kaden Honeycutt, No. 52, Halmar Friesen Racing (Toyota)

23. Timmy Hill, No. 56, Hill Motorsports (Chevrolet)

24. Rajah Caruth, No. 71, Spire Motorsports (Chevrolet)

25. Caleb Costner, No. 74, Mike Harmon Racing (Chevrolet)

26. Spencer Boyd, No. 76, Freedom Racing Enterprises (Chevrolet)

27. Corey LaJoie, No. 77, Spire Motorsports (Chevrolet)

28. Connor Mosack, No. 81, McAnally Hilgemann Racing (Chevrolet)

29. Matt Crafton, No. 88, ThorSport Racing (Ford)

30. Jack Wood, No. 91, McAnally Hilgemann Racing (Chevrolet)

31. Ty Majeski, No. 98, ThorSport Racing (Ford)

32. Ben Rhodes, No. 99, ThorSport Racing (Ford)



