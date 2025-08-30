NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Portland start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup

Change your timezone:

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Portland International Raceway today (Saturday, August 30), and we have all of the time scheduling, TV, and streaming details you need ahead of both qualifying and the race.

The Pacific Office Automation 147 will see the Xfinity Series drivers complete 75 laps at the 1.967-mile road course, with just two races remaining in the regular season.

Last time out at Daytona, the record books show it as another victory for Connor Zilisch and the No. 88 team at JR Motorsports. However, that doesn't quite tell the full story, with the injured Zilisch having been replaced by Parker Kligerman on lap 13, who went on to secure the victory - the first relief driver to do so since 2007.

Looking back to last year, the Xfinity Series race at Portland was won by now Cup Series driver Shane van Gisbergen, beating Justin Allgaier and Sammy Smith to the black and white checkered flag that day.

Who wins this time around remains to be seen, and with that said, let's get into the all-important details that you came here for.

What time is the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway is set to start at 7:30pm ET. Qualifying will take place earlier in the day at 4:05pm ET.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 7:30pm

United States (CT): 6:30pm

United States (MT): 5:30pm

United States (PT): 4:30pm



What TV channel is the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on today?

Friday's race will be broadcast live on the CW, with pre-race coverage getting underway at 7pm ET. Qualifying, meanwhile, will be shown live on the CW app for FREE.

For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM and MRN have the call for the race.

Live stream options

Whilst Xfinity Series qualifying action is shown live on the CW App, races are not available until the next day as replays. However, there are still some streaming options available.

The CW channel is available on a number of streaming services, such as:

– fuboTV

– Hulu + Live TV

– DirecTV Stream

– YouTubeTV



Lineup

Here is the full entry list for this weekend's Xfinity Series race. Once qualifying is complete and the starting lineup is set, the below will be updated to reflect this.

1. Sheldon Creed, No. 00, Haas Factory Team (Chevrolet)

2. Carson Kvapil, No. 1, JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

3. Jesse Love, No. 2, Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet)

4. Parker Retzlaff, No. 4, Alpha Prime Racing (Chevrolet)

5. Justin Allgaier, No. 7, JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

6. Alex Labbe, No. 07, SS GreenLight Racing (Chevrolet)

7. Sammy Smith, No. 8, JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

8. Daniel Dye, No. 10, Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet)

9. Will Brown, No. 11, Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet)

10. Garrett Smithley, No. 14, SS GreenLight Racing (Chevrolet)

11. Christian Eckes, No. 16, Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet)

12. William Sawalich, No. 18, Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

13. Jack Perkins, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

14. Brandon Jones, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

15. Austin Hill, No. 21, Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet)

16. Alon Day, No. 24, Sam Hunt Racing (Toyota)

17. Harrison Burton, No. 25, AM Racing (Chevrolet)

18. Dean Thompson, No. 26, Sam Hunt Racing (Toyota)

19. Jeb Burton, No. 27, Jordan Anderson Racing (Chevrolet)

20. Joey Hand, No. 28, RSS Racing (Ford)

21. Blaine Perkins, No. 31, Jordan Anderson Racing (Chevrolet)

22. Austin Green, No. 32, Jordan Anderson Racing (Chevrolet)

23. Takuma Kago, No. 35, Joey Gase Motorsports (Chevrolet)

24. Ryan Sieg, No. 39, RSS Racing (Ford)

25. Sam Mayer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team (Chevrolet)

26. Anthony Alfredo, No. 42, Young's Motorsports (Chevrolet)

27. Brennan Poole, No. 44, Alpha Prime Racing (Chevrolet)

28. Vicente Salas, No. 45, Alpha Prime Racing (Chevrolet)

29. Nicholas Sanchez, No. 48, Big Machine Racing (Chevrolet)

30. Jeremy Clements, No. 51, Jeremy Clements Racing (Chevrolet)

31. Kyle Sieg, No. 53, Joey Gase Motorsports (Chevrolet)

32. Taylor Gray, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

33. Thomas Annunziata, No. 70, Cope Family Racing (Chevrolet)

34. Ryan Ellis, No. 71, DGM Racing x JIM (Chevrolet)

35. Connor Zilisch, No. 88, JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

36. Josh Williams, No. 91, DGM Racing x JIM (Chevrolet)

37. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 99, Viking Motorsports (Ford)



