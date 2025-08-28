Change your timezone:

Parker Kligerman stepped out of the NASCAR broadcast booth and right into Victory Lane at Daytona last weekend, but do not expect to see it on a regular basis.

It was the 35-year-old who got the call to spell the returning Connor Zilisch in Florida on Friday night, and he duly brought home the JR Motorsports No. 88 Chevrolet home in front for a terrific win.

There is no doubting Kligerman’s talents behind the wheel - Cup Series great Denny Hamlin describes him as “one of the better super speedway racers in the Xfinity Series over the last few years”. So why isn’t he racing on a more regular basis?

Hamlin explained just why in a fascinating deep dive into the Xfinity business model on his Actions Detrimental podcast. Basically it is a choice between trying to earn money in a series where pay drivers are the norm, or making much more as on-screen talent for the sport. Pretty easy decision.

Xfinity Series business model

Hamlin said: “Obviously Parker is very very good, why doesn’t he run Xfinity? Guys, this is a prime example of how broken this business model is. The guy makes more talking about the drivers than actually being a driver. That is the true system and how broke it is.

“He could have a ride, but it doesn’t pay anything, and he would be taking a massive pay cut by being a star in the Xfinity Series versus being an announcer for the Xfinity Series. That is the crux of the problem that will continue to hamper the best talent and the best opportunities making it in the Xfinity Series.”

Props for Dale Jr

While Hamlin totally understands why Kligerman is not a regular fixture in Xfinity racing, he was nevertheless delighted to see him get the opportunity for a deserved win. He also gave props to JR Motorsports co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr for putting him in the perfect spot.

“Really happy for Parker and also for him to get that call from Dale Jr. The Xfinity Series - if we’re being honest - it’s primarily made of buy ride drivers. But Dale always seems to have one car that he’s trying to give the other guys a shot. Trying to get them opportunities to showcase their talents."

