NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: Darlington start time, TV channel and live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series hits Darlington Raceway on Saturday morning for qualifying ahead of Sunday's playoff opener.

Saturday morning's qualifying session will determine the full starting lineup for Sunday's main event - known as the Cook Out 500 - with standard practice and qualifying procedures in place, meaning the drivers have one lap and one round to set their fastest time.

In the Spring Darlington race, Ryan Preece and Denny Hamlin were denied pole by less than a tenth of a second after William Byron set a blistering lap time in the No. 24, so much so that it was a Darlington record in the next-gen car.

It will certainly be interesting to see who comes out on top this time around and whether or not that record still stands come the end of the session.

With that said, let's get into the all-important details that you came here for!

What time is NASCAR qualifying today?

The Cup Series qualifying session at Darlington Raceway is scheduled to start at 10:10am ET on Saturday, August 30.

This means it will take place immediately after practice, which gets underway at 9am ET.

The start time for qualifying converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 10:10am

United States (CT): 9:10am

United States (MT): 8:10am

United States (PT): 7:10am



What TV channel is NASCAR qualifying on today?

Saturday's qualifying action will be broadcast live on truTV, with coverage getting underway at 9am ET.

For those wanting to tune into the session via the radio, SiriusXM and MRN have the call.

Live stream options

There are several streaming options available for today's qualifying.

Those looking to live stream today’s session on the go can do so via the truTV app, whilst the truTV channel can also be viewed via any streaming platforms that carry the service, such as:

- Hulu + Live TV

- YouTube TV

- DirecTV Stream

- Sling TV (Blue package)



Qualifying order

Here is the full order in which the drivers will set their lap times during Saturday's session at Darlington Raceway:

1. Riley Herbst, No. 35, 23XI Racing (Toyota)

2. Noah Gragson, No. 4, Front Row Motorsports (Ford)

3. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, HYAK Motorsports (Chevrolet)

4. Derek Kraus, No. 44, NY Racing Team (Chevrolet)

5. Timmy Hill, No. 66, Garage 66 (Chevrolet)

6. Carson Hocevar, No. 77, Spire Motorsports (Chevrolet)

7. Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports (Ford)

8. Kyle Busch, No. 8, Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet)

9. Ty Dillon, No. 10, Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet)

10. Cody Ware, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing (Ford)

11. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet)

12. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club (Toyota)

13. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, RFK Racing (Ford)

14. Todd Gilliland, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports (Ford)

15. Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports (Chevrolet)

16. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing (Ford)

17. Cole Custer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team (Ford)

18. Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

19. Justin Haley, No. 7, Spire Motorsports (Chevrolet)

20. Erik Jones, No. 43, Legacy Motor Club (Toyota)

21. Chris Buescher, No. 17, RFK Racing (Ford)

22. Daniel Suárez, No. 99, Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)

23. Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske (Ford)

24. Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

25. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing (Toyota)

26. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske (Ford)

27. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet)

28. Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing (Toyota)

29. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

30. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

31. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

32. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)

33. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88, Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)

34. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

35. Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing (Ford)

36. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

37. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

38. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske (Ford)



