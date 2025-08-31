NASCAR Race Today: Darlington start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup

Change your timezone:

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series continues this weekend as the drivers hit Darlington Raceway for the second time this season.

April's race just so happened to be NASAR's throwback weekend, but this time around, the stakes are far higher, with Sunday's race marking the start of the playoffs, with 16 drivers having put themselves in contention to challenge for the Cup Series championship.

Sunday's race - branded the Cook Out 500 - is set to see the drivers complete 367 laps at the 1.33-mile track in South Carolina, with its 20-plus degrees of banking on its turns set to provide a very different challenge to Daytona International Speedway last time out, where Ryan Blaney was victorious in the No. 12 Ford.

Denny Hamlin will start on pole, with the top 12 starters all playoff drivers as the season ramps up in style.

In the Spring race at Darlington, Blaney was also the driver who looked on for the victory with a late pass on Tyler Reddick. However, a late caution presented Denny Hamlin's pit crew the chance to impress, with the No. 11 team making all the difference on pit road to put their man out front for a late restart.

Hamlin leapfrogged Blaney and Reddick in doing so, and held off the pair and others in overtime to take what was his second victory of the season.

It will certainly be interesting to see who comes out on top this time around, and with that said, let's get into the all-important details that you came here for.

Denny Hamlin won April's race at Darlington Raceway

What time is the NASCAR race today?

The Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway is scheduled to start at 6pm ET today, Sunday, August 31.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 6pm

United States (CT): 5pm

United States (MT): 4pm

United States (PT): 3pm



What TV channel is the NASCAR race on today?

Saturday's race will be broadcast live on USA Network, with pre-race coverage getting underway at 5:30pm ET.

For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and MRN have the call.

Live stream options

Several streaming options are available for Saturday's race.

You can watch live on the NBC Sports App, while the USA Network channel is also available on several streaming services, including:

– fuboTV

– YouTubeTV

– Sling TV (blue package)

– Hulu + Live TV

– DirecTV Stream



NASCAR lineup today

Here is the full Cup Series starting lineup for today's race:

1. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

2. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

3. Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford

4. Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing, Toyota

5. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

6. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet

7. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

8. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing, Toyota

9. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet

10. Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske, Ford

11. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

12. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske, Ford

13. Justin Haley, No. 7, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

14. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske, Ford

15. Chris Buescher, No. 17, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Ford

16. Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

17. Daniel Suarez, No. 99, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet

18. Cole Custer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team, Ford

19. Erik Jones, No. 43, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota

20. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet

21. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

22. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet

23. Kyle Busch, No. 8, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet

24. Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

25. Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

26. Carson Hocevar, No. 77, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

27. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing, Ford

28. Todd Gilliland, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

29. Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

30. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota

31. Ty Dillon, No. 10, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet

32. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Ford

33. Riley Herbst, No. 35, 23XI Racing, Toyota

34. Noah Gragson, No. 4, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

35. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, HYAK Motorsports, Chevrolet

36. Cody Ware, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing, Ford

37. Derek Kraus, No. 44, NY Racing Team, Chevrolet

38. Timmy Hill, No. 66, Garage 66, Ford



