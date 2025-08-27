Denny Hamlin takes on NASCAR once again over 'unnecessary' rule change

Change your timezone:

Denny Hamlin has once again questioned NASCAR's decision-making, calling a potential rule change 'unnecessary'.

Cup Series drivers with more than three years in the premier series are currently limited to five races a year in each of the Xfinity and Truck Series, in no small part to stop them from taking away seats which could be used to develop the drivers of the future.

However, NASCAR is considering relaxing that limitation, perhaps allowing up to seven or eight drives per year – although the restriction that all of those races must come in the regular season would remain.

Ross Chastain has expressed his interest in upping his race count in 2026, noting that the Truck Series gives him a sense of how his Cup car might run, but Hamlin has responded...less enthusiastically.

Hamlin against NASCAR rule change

Speaking on his Actions Detrimental podcast this week, Hamlin said of the proposed change: “I don’t know why there is a need for that…That is an unnecessary rule change.

"I like seeing the Xfinity regulars going down there and competing against themselves. Opening it back up, I don’t know what that accomplishes…What are we doing? What is that solving?”

Kyle Larson is another driver who's spoken about enjoying dropping down to the Friday and Saturday series to run against the younger drivers, admitting this year that he wants to embarrass his opposition...for their own good.

"The kids, they probably think they're in a good spot, and they don't know where the bar is really at," he said. "So I like to go run those Xfinity races and get 10-second leads to let them realize that they've got a lot of room to improve, and I think that's only better for our sport."

