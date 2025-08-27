close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
A generic image of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin takes on NASCAR once again over 'unnecessary' rule change

Denny Hamlin takes on NASCAR once again over 'unnecessary' rule change

Chris Deeley
A generic image of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin

Change your timezone:

Denny Hamlin has once again questioned NASCAR's decision-making, calling a potential rule change 'unnecessary'.

Cup Series drivers with more than three years in the premier series are currently limited to five races a year in each of the Xfinity and Truck Series, in no small part to stop them from taking away seats which could be used to develop the drivers of the future.

NASCAR HEADLINES: 23XI and FRM futures in immediate jeopardy as Cup Series star reveals blame for playoff failure

However, NASCAR is considering relaxing that limitation, perhaps allowing up to seven or eight drives per year – although the restriction that all of those races must come in the regular season would remain.

Ross Chastain has expressed his interest in upping his race count in 2026, noting that the Truck Series gives him a sense of how his Cup car might run, but Hamlin has responded...less enthusiastically.

NASCAR RESULTS: Ryan Blaney serves up playoff heartbreak in dramatic Daytona finish

Hamlin against NASCAR rule change

Speaking on his Actions Detrimental podcast this week, Hamlin said of the proposed change: “I don’t know why there is a need for that…That is an unnecessary rule change.

"I like seeing the Xfinity regulars going down there and competing against themselves. Opening it back up, I don’t know what that accomplishes…What are we doing? What is that solving?”

Kyle Larson is another driver who's spoken about enjoying dropping down to the Friday and Saturday series to run against the younger drivers, admitting this year that he wants to embarrass his opposition...for their own good.

"The kids, they probably think they're in a good spot, and they don't know where the bar is really at," he said. "So I like to go run those Xfinity races and get 10-second leads to let them realize that they've got a lot of room to improve, and I think that's only better for our sport."

READ MORE: NASCAR reveals intention to move disputed charter in 23XI Racing case

Related

NASCAR Denny Hamlin NASCAR Cup Series

Latest News

NASCAR compared to NCAA in latest court filings
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR compared to NCAA in latest court filings

  • 1 hour ago
Denny Hamlin takes on NASCAR once again over 'unnecessary' rule change
NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin takes on NASCAR once again over 'unnecessary' rule change

  • 2 hours ago
NASCAR fans facing TV blackout for playoff season
NASCAR

NASCAR fans facing TV blackout for playoff season

  • 3 hours ago
Denny Hamlin predicts failure for four NASCAR Cup Series rivals
NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin predicts failure for four NASCAR Cup Series rivals

  • Yesterday 23:00
IndyCar champion tipped for F1 move to partner Max Verstappen
Formula 1

IndyCar champion tipped for F1 move to partner Max Verstappen

  • Yesterday 21:00
F1 star set to serve FIA penalty more than a year after incident
Formula 1

F1 star set to serve FIA penalty more than a year after incident

  • Yesterday 19:00
More news

Most read

NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen

NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen

  • 11 august
 Daniel Ricciardo 'proud' of incredible Max Verstappen achievement

Daniel Ricciardo 'proud' of incredible Max Verstappen achievement

  • 14 august
 NASCAR announce Shane van Gisbergen car legality verdict after Watkins Glen inspection

NASCAR announce Shane van Gisbergen car legality verdict after Watkins Glen inspection

  • 11 august
 NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch issues damning verdict on rivals as Cup Series penalties confirmed

NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch issues damning verdict on rivals as Cup Series penalties confirmed

  • 11 august
 'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari

'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari

  • 24 august
 Piastri opens up on 'interesting dynamic' with McLaren team-mate

Piastri opens up on 'interesting dynamic' with McLaren team-mate

  • Yesterday 04:00

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x