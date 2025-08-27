Change your timezone:

NASCAR fans are facing the unthinkable prospect of a TV blackout as the 2025 season enters the playoffs.

We now know which drivers will be fighting for titles as we head into the postseason, starting at Darlington this weekend. And fans should be settling down to watch the action unfold - including the culmination of the 2025 Truck Series on YouTube TV.

YouTubeTV (which now retails at a shade under 83 bucks a month) partners with FOX to show Truck Series action, but the current agreement between the pair expires tomorrow (Wednesday August 27). And at the time of writing there is no sign of a new pact being agreed.

This is absolutely terrible timing for NASCAR fans who have signed up for YouTube TV to watch the remaining seven races of the season - which all air on FS1.

YouTube TV statement

YouTube TV alerted subscribers to the gravity of the situation on Monday, in an official statement released via its social media channels.

“To our members: In order to bring you the best live sports, news and entertainment, YouTube TV partners with content providers like FOX. Our agreement with FOX is nearing renewal, and we’re actively negotiating to reach a fair deal for both sides, as well as our subscribers.

“Our goal is to keep FOX content, including channels like the FOX Broadcast Network, FOX News, and FOX Sports on YouTube TV. We hope to reach a deal, but we want to be transparent that if we’re unable to reach an agreement by August 27, their content may become unavailable.”

Fans are unlikely to be calmed by YouTube’s compensation offer if content does become unavailable from Wednesday.

The company’s statement concluded: “If we can’t reach an agreement and Fox content becomes unavailable for an extended period of time, we’ll offer our YouTube subscribers a $10 credit."

FOX fires back

FOX meanwhile released a strongly worded statement of its own to Front Office Sports, and it read: “While FOX remains committed to reaching a fair agreement with Google’s YouTube TV, we are disappointed that Google continually exploits its outsized influence by proposing terms that are out of step with the marketplace.

“We are alerting FOX viewers who are YouTube TV subscribers that they could lose access to much of their favorite news, sports, entertainment and local station programming unless Google engages in a meaningful way soon.”

It isn’t just NASCAR fans who will be livid if this standoff isn’t resolved - FOX has the rights to the biggest college football matchups this coming weekend, including that marquee Ohio State vs Texas blockbuster.

