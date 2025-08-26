Denny Hamlin predicts failure for four NASCAR Cup Series rivals
It is playoff season again in NASCAR’s Cup Series and Denny Hamlin will once more be in the mix as he fights for that elusive championship.
The 44-year-old superstar has claimed 58 race wins in the most elite company and he is arguably the greatest driver not to win it all. He will go into the postseason in 2025 in third place in the standings after four wins so far this year.
The field of 16 is now set for the opening round, beginning at Darlington on Sunday (August 31, 6pm Eastern), and Hamlin has pretty clear views on which four drivers are in most danger of an early exit.
Denny Hamlin NASCAR playoff picks
He was asked during his Actions Detrimental podcast to predict which quartet will fail to make it to the round of 12, and he responded emphatically: “I’ll say [Austin] Dillon, [Josh] Berry, [Austin] Cindric and SvG [Shane van Gisbergen]”.
New Zealander Van Gisbergen heads into the postseason with 16 playoff points, having dominated road course races all year long with four convincing victories. But with Darlington and Bristol unlikely to play to his strengths in the Round of 16, it is likely to be tough sledding.
“The guys like the Bowmans, the Reddicks, Loganos, Chastain, Bubba [Wallace] - I think they all overtake just on speed.”
SvG route to success
Despite picking van Gisbergen for elimination, he does believe there is a scenario where the Kiwi progresses to the Round of 12.
“You know he’s got 22 - something like that - 22 actual bonus points, so he’s not in a bad spot.
"All he needs is a few of these guys to have lackluster days and he just somehow goes in there, finishes top 20 and he’ll find himself in a decent spot heading into that last cutoff race."
