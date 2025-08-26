Change your timezone:

The ‘r’ word is a touchy subject for any superstar athlete, and that definitely goes for NASCAR great Brad Keselowski.

The 41-year-old superstar is now 13 years removed from his Cup Series Championship success back in 2012 and will be on the outside looking in at the 2025 playoffs after missing out on a berth in the final 16.

Keselowski though remains competitive, has four top-five finishes in Cup Series action this season and believes he is a long way from being done at the highest level. So you can understand why the constant mention of ‘retirement’ does rile him up a little.

Retirement talk 'mildly offensive'

Speaking in a Q and A with fans, he confirmed: “I don’t have any plans to retire. I have people ask me this a lot, which is mildly offensive, but I feel really good. I’m super-healthy."

There is another reason Keselowski claims (jokingly maybe) that he needs to keep racing - his expanding family. He and wife Paige now have four children - the latest arrival being son Wyatt only last week. He adds to Scarlett (2015), Autumn (2019) and Maize (2023).

“I’m having kids, which means I need to keep racing because I can’t afford them. So I would hope a long time from now,” said Keselowski.

Is Kyle Busch still an ass?

While Brad’s future in the sport is always a hot topic, there is of course one question fans always want to ask him - “do you still think Kyle Busch is an ass?”. Remember that epic sound bite from Bristol back in 2010?

The epic, long-running beef between the two Cup Series greats appeared to be cooling off a little earlier this year when the pair teamed up for that epic NASCAR commercial. But Keselowski has another very good reason he doesn’t believe the rivalry is ‘a thing’ right now.

“Here’s the thing about rivalries. You cannot have a rivalry if the two drivers are not running in the top 10. It’s not a rivalry, it’s just a petty argument at that point.

“Until either one of us is consistently running in the top 10, there is no room for me to worry about Kyle Busch.”

