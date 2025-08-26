Michael Jordan's 23XI NASCAR team risk going 'out of business' THIS YEAR
Michael Jordan's 23XI NASCAR team risk going 'out of business' THIS YEAR
Change your timezone:
Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing team have warned that a NASCAR decision could put them out of business after the conclusion of the 2025 season.
NASCAR revealed in a court filing on Monday that it plans to award one of their charters to a party whose identity was redacted from the filing, and is now awaiting a hearing on Thursday to find out if it will be allowed to make that charter transfer.
NASCAR HEADLINES: 23XI star reveals Michael Jordan advice as Denny Hamlin issues stinging verdict
23XI and Front Row Motorsports are fighting strongly against the move from NASCAR, arguing in court filings that both teams would be out of business if NASCAR is allowed to move their four 'unissued' charters before the December 1st trial.
NASCAR, for its part, insists that having to wait so long to engage with teams now would cause irreparable harm to the 2026 Cup Series season.
READ MORE: NASCAR reveals intention to move disputed charter in 23XI Racing case
23XI attorneys warn of disastrous consequences
In court filings on Wednesday, attorneys representing the teams wrote: “Plaintiffs will indisputably suffer irreparable harm if NASCAR is allowed to carry out its plan to immediately sell their charters to other entities before trial, because that would put 23XI and Front Row out of business following the 2025 Cup Series season.
"This Court has already found that it is not economically viable to race as open teams on a long-term basis, and NASCAR did not challenge that finding on appeal.”
It was added: “Plaintiffs will also suffer irreparable harm if they do not have charter rights for the rest of this season, because it will cause their drivers and sponsors to seek to leave. This is evidenced by …”
The lengthy example given in the filing was redacted.
The latest in a series of fractious court hearings will be held on Thursday, although a decision is not expected on the same day.
READ MORE: Ram announce first NASCAR signing ahead of 2026 return
Related
Latest News
NASCAR Cup Series champion issues retirement verdict
- 36 minutes ago
NASCAR 'needs' Kyle Busch to be a success
- 1 hour ago
Michael Jordan's 23XI NASCAR team risk going 'out of business' THIS YEAR
- 2 hours ago
NASCAR Today: 23XI and FRM futures in immediate jeopardy as Cup Series star reveals blame for playoff failure
- 3 hours ago
Piastri opens up on 'interesting dynamic' with McLaren team-mate
- Today 04:00
NASCAR star blames key reason for playoff failure in huge rant
- Today 03:00
Most read
Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star
- 6 august
NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen
- 11 august
Daniel Ricciardo 'proud' of incredible Max Verstappen achievement
- 14 august
NASCAR announce Shane van Gisbergen car legality verdict after Watkins Glen inspection
- 11 august
NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch issues damning verdict on rivals as Cup Series penalties confirmed
- 11 august
'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari
- 24 august