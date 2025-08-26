Michael Jordan's 23XI NASCAR team risk going 'out of business' THIS YEAR

Change your timezone:

Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing team have warned that a NASCAR decision could put them out of business after the conclusion of the 2025 season.

NASCAR revealed in a court filing on Monday that it plans to award one of their charters to a party whose identity was redacted from the filing, and is now awaiting a hearing on Thursday to find out if it will be allowed to make that charter transfer.

23XI and Front Row Motorsports are fighting strongly against the move from NASCAR, arguing in court filings that both teams would be out of business if NASCAR is allowed to move their four 'unissued' charters before the December 1st trial.

NASCAR, for its part, insists that having to wait so long to engage with teams now would cause irreparable harm to the 2026 Cup Series season.

23XI attorneys warn of disastrous consequences

In court filings on Wednesday, attorneys representing the teams wrote: “Plaintiffs will indisputably suffer irreparable harm if NASCAR is allowed to carry out its plan to immediately sell their charters to other entities before trial, because that would put 23XI and Front Row out of business following the 2025 Cup Series season.

"This Court has already found that it is not economically viable to race as open teams on a long-term basis, and NASCAR did not challenge that finding on appeal.”

It was added: “Plaintiffs will also suffer irreparable harm if they do not have charter rights for the rest of this season, because it will cause their drivers and sponsors to seek to leave. This is evidenced by …”

The lengthy example given in the filing was redacted.

The latest in a series of fractious court hearings will be held on Thursday, although a decision is not expected on the same day.

