NASCAR Today: 23XI and FRM futures in immediate jeopardy as Cup Series star reveals blame for playoff failure
NASCAR Today: 23XI and FRM futures in immediate jeopardy as Cup Series star reveals blame for playoff failure
Change your timezone:
NASCAR has informed a court that it plans to issue one of the charters currently at the center of a legal dispute.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR star blames key reason for playoff failure in huge rant
Ryan Preece was one of the drivers to miss the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs on Saturday night at Daytona, and he had no questions about who was responsible, unleashing an expletive-laden rant on team radio after the chequered flag.
➡️ READ MORE
Ryan Blaney accepts Cup Series rival's seven-figure offer
Ryan Blaney has responded to a NASCAR Cup Series rival's offer to buy him 'seven million beers' after Saturday's key race at Daytona.
➡️ READ MORE
Ross Chastain hints at more races outside of NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR star Ross Chastain has talked with enthusiasm about racing more outside the Cup Series in 2026.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 track boss hints at future European NASCAR race
NASCAR could swoop in on a track that is leaving the F1 calendar after interest in a European race was announced.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Latest News
NASCAR Cup Series champion issues retirement verdict
- 36 minutes ago
NASCAR 'needs' Kyle Busch to be a success
- 1 hour ago
Michael Jordan's 23XI NASCAR team risk going 'out of business' THIS YEAR
- 2 hours ago
NASCAR Today: 23XI and FRM futures in immediate jeopardy as Cup Series star reveals blame for playoff failure
- 3 hours ago
Piastri opens up on 'interesting dynamic' with McLaren team-mate
- Today 04:00
NASCAR star blames key reason for playoff failure in huge rant
- Today 03:00
Most read
Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star
- 6 august
NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen
- 11 august
Daniel Ricciardo 'proud' of incredible Max Verstappen achievement
- 14 august
NASCAR announce Shane van Gisbergen car legality verdict after Watkins Glen inspection
- 11 august
NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch issues damning verdict on rivals as Cup Series penalties confirmed
- 11 august
'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari
- 24 august