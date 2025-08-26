close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
A composite image of 23XI co-owners Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan

NASCAR Today: 23XI and FRM futures in immediate jeopardy as Cup Series star reveals blame for playoff failure

NASCAR Today: 23XI and FRM futures in immediate jeopardy as Cup Series star reveals blame for playoff failure

Chris Deeley
A composite image of 23XI co-owners Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan

Change your timezone:

NASCAR has informed a court that it plans to issue one of the charters currently at the center of a legal dispute.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR star blames key reason for playoff failure in huge rant

Related image
Related image

Ryan Preece was one of the drivers to miss the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs on Saturday night at Daytona, and he had no questions about who was responsible, unleashing an expletive-laden rant on team radio after the chequered flag.

➡️ READ MORE

Ryan Blaney accepts Cup Series rival's seven-figure offer

Related image
Related image

Ryan Blaney has responded to a NASCAR Cup Series rival's offer to buy him 'seven million beers' after Saturday's key race at Daytona.

➡️ READ MORE

Ross Chastain hints at more races outside of NASCAR Cup Series

Related image
Related image

NASCAR star Ross Chastain has talked with enthusiasm about racing more outside the Cup Series in 2026.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 track boss hints at future European NASCAR race

Related image
Related image

NASCAR could swoop in on a track that is leaving the F1 calendar after interest in a European race was announced.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series 23XI Racing

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series champion issues retirement verdict
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series champion issues retirement verdict

  • 36 minutes ago
NASCAR 'needs' Kyle Busch to be a success
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR 'needs' Kyle Busch to be a success

  • 1 hour ago
Michael Jordan's 23XI NASCAR team risk going 'out of business' THIS YEAR
NASCAR Cup Series

Michael Jordan's 23XI NASCAR team risk going 'out of business' THIS YEAR

  • 2 hours ago
NASCAR Today: 23XI and FRM futures in immediate jeopardy as Cup Series star reveals blame for playoff failure
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: 23XI and FRM futures in immediate jeopardy as Cup Series star reveals blame for playoff failure

  • 3 hours ago
Piastri opens up on 'interesting dynamic' with McLaren team-mate
Formula 1

Piastri opens up on 'interesting dynamic' with McLaren team-mate

  • Today 04:00
NASCAR star blames key reason for playoff failure in huge rant
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star blames key reason for playoff failure in huge rant

  • Today 03:00
More news

Most read

Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star

Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star

  • 6 august
 NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen

NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen

  • 11 august
 Daniel Ricciardo 'proud' of incredible Max Verstappen achievement

Daniel Ricciardo 'proud' of incredible Max Verstappen achievement

  • 14 august
 NASCAR announce Shane van Gisbergen car legality verdict after Watkins Glen inspection

NASCAR announce Shane van Gisbergen car legality verdict after Watkins Glen inspection

  • 11 august
 NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch issues damning verdict on rivals as Cup Series penalties confirmed

NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch issues damning verdict on rivals as Cup Series penalties confirmed

  • 11 august
 'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari

'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari

  • 24 august

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x