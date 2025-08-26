NASCAR reveals intention to move disputed charter in 23XI Racing case

Change your timezone:

NASCAR has informed a court that it plans to issue one of the charters currently at the center of a legal dispute.

Details around the move are sparse, with the party intended to receive the charter being redacted in court filings and no information being given as to the terms of the charter agreement in relation to cost, etc.

The charter in question is one of the four previously held by 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports rather than one of the two sold to those teams by Stewart-Haas Racing. The teams' refusal to sign the charter agreement coming into this season means that the four charters previously issued to 23XI and FRM are officially listed as 'not issued' by NASCAR, with the two Stewart-Haas ones down as 'inactive'.

A hearing on Thursday will be crucial for this move, with the court having previously ruled that no charters can be moved until a court decision on the matter. A decision is not expected to be rendered on the same day as the hearing.

NASCAR's complicated legal fight continues

Monday's legal filing read, in part: “NASCAR previously agreed that NASCAR would not 'sell any Charters before the Court can rule on Plaintiffs’ motion for preliminary injunction.' The Court ordered that NASCAR 'immediately inform the Court prior to undertaking any transaction with respect to Charters.’

"The Court later ordered that NASCAR ‘promptly inform Plaintiffs and the Court’ of updates regarding NASCAR’s representation that NASCAR ‘will not effectuate any sale or transfer or otherwise convey in any manner the six 2025 Charters offered to the Plaintiffs or purchased until the Court rules on the Motion for Preliminary Injunction.’”

It added: “In the interest of full transparency, NASCAR makes this filing in order to provide notice of its intent to convey a Charter for the 2026 Cup Series season. For avoidance of doubt, this Notice of Intent does not relate to the Charters that were previously issued to Stewart-Haas Racing and subsequently assigned pursuant to the District Court’s Order to Front Row and 23XI Racing teams.”

“Under the Fourth Circuit’s mandate, there are currently 30 active Charters, two inactive Charters, and four non-issued charters,” NASCAR stated for the court. “(Redacted) have expressed interest in obtaining a Cup Series Charter to NASCAR executives multiple times over the past several years.”

“Therefore,” the notice continues, “NASCAR respectfully provides notice, pursuant to the Courts prior orders, that it plans to issue a Charter to (redacted) after the Court has had an opportunity to review this Notice and make such determinations as it deems appropriate.”

