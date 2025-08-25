Bubba Wallace quizzed on 'terrifying' NASCAR incident

Change your timezone:

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace has been quizzed about the ‘terrifying’ incident when his wheel came off at Richmond this year.

The 23XI Racing star’s wheel came loose before he'd left pit road, managing to drive into the No. 19 team's empty pit box, where the fellow Toyota crew reattached his wheel.

Wallace reviewed the incident during an appearance on the Casuals with Katie Nolan podcast, where he was asked if the incident had ‘terrified’ him.

“Uh no, because it's kind of the norm – not the norm, I can’t say it's the norm for us but it happens a lot more than you think in our sport," he said.

“Fortunately enough that this was right after our pit stop. So I had just taken out of our pit box and so I was going five 10 miles an hour and it fell off. So I wasn’t hauling ass into a corner and a wheel has fallen off.

“That has happened to me and it is terrifying in the moment, but it's like ‘we’re along for the ride’ and bam you hit the wall and you’re done.”

Wallace reviews Richmond incident

Despite reattaching his wheel, Wallace was handed a pass-thru penalty for the incident, although the punishment could have been significantly worse if the wheel had come off on the track.

Thankfully, the incident did not cost Wallace a spot in the playoffs, having reached the final 16 by winning at Indianapolis in July.

The 2025 season marks only the second time Wallace has made the postseason in eight full-time seasons, contending for the championship for the first time in 2023.

Since his race win however, Wallace has been on a poor run of form, with a DNF last weekend at Daytona after his penalty in Richmond resulted in a P28 finish.

Wallace was caught in a multi-car wreck at Daytona, involving several drivers including playoff contenders Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin.

