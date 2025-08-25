Ross Chastain hints at more races outside of NASCAR Cup Series

Change your timezone:

NASCAR star Ross Chastain has talked with enthusiasm about racing more outside the Cup Series in 2026.

The driver of the Trackhouse Racing No. 1 Chevy will be turning his attention to the start of the playoffs this week, having locked in his postseason berth back in May at the Coca-Cola 600, but has half an eye on next year.

NASCAR is expected to relax its limits on how many starts experienced Cup drivers are allowed to make in the lower-tier series, giving Chastain and others more of a chance to do multiple races in one weekend.

As things stand, Cup drivers with more than three years premier series experience are limited to just five races in the Xfinity or Truck Series (all in the regular season), but that number is expected to jump for 2026, possibly to seven or eight.

Chastain working on 2026 schedule

Chastain, the only driver to use up his allocation in both the Xfinity and Truck Series, was asked this weekend if he'd be willing to up his schedule even further.

“I would like to," he admitted. "I don’t know if it’ll be able to happen, but I just love to race. My team is already working on the possibilities and putting together what races are companion and what races we have sponsorship for.

"We still have to fund it; either I have to fund it, which is how it’s been most of the time, or the team has to. We’re already working on hypotheticals for Truck and Xfinity.”

He added: “I want to win and any chance I get to win anything, I want to do it. It’s on the same track, which I get a lot out of. The Truck Series is honestly as productive, probably more on throttle time – like gas and brake is more similar in a Truck right now than a Cup car now.”

