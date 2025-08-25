close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
A composite image of 23XI co-owners Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan

NASCAR Today: 23XI star reveals Michael Jordan advice as Denny Hamlin issues stinging verdict

NASCAR Today: 23XI star reveals Michael Jordan advice as Denny Hamlin issues stinging verdict

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
A composite image of 23XI co-owners Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan

Change your timezone:

23XI Racing star Bubba Wallace has revealed some fascinating advice given to him by his NASCAR boss, Michael Jordan.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR schedule release sparks Denny Hamlin criticism

Related image
Related image

Denny Hamlin has offered a critical verdict on a recent NASCAR Cup Series announcement.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR Cup Series stars penalized at Daytona

Related image
Related image

Multiple stars were hit with penalties at Daytona this past weekend with officials kept very busy.

➡️ READ MORE

Bubba Wallace issues blame verdict after huge Daytona wreck

Related image
Related image

Bubba Wallace has spoken out regarding the huge wreck at Daytona that ruined his and many others' races.

➡️ READ MORE

Kyle Larson speaks out as Cup Series champ set to miss prestigious race

Related image
Related image

Kyle Larson has broken his silence on a schedule clash that is set to see him miss a huge event.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

NASCAR Denny Hamlin NASCAR Cup Series Michael Jordan Bubba Wallace

Latest News

NASCAR Today: 23XI star reveals Michael Jordan advice as Denny Hamlin issues stinging verdict
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: 23XI star reveals Michael Jordan advice as Denny Hamlin issues stinging verdict

  • 50 minutes ago
Former F1 star wins NASCAR championship at 53
NASCAR

Former F1 star wins NASCAR championship at 53

  • Today 03:00
NASCAR star reveals why Michael Jordan will NEVER get into a race car
NASCAR Social

NASCAR star reveals why Michael Jordan will NEVER get into a race car

  • Today 02:00
Kyle Larson speaks out as Cup Series champ set to miss prestigious race
NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Larson speaks out as Cup Series champ set to miss prestigious race

  • Today 01:00
NASCAR schedule release sparks Denny Hamlin criticism
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR schedule release sparks Denny Hamlin criticism

  • Today 00:00
Bubba Wallace issues blame verdict after huge Daytona wreck
NASCAR Cup Series

Bubba Wallace issues blame verdict after huge Daytona wreck

  • Yesterday 23:00
More news

Most read

Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star

Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star

  • 6 august
 NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen

NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen

  • 11 august
 Daniel Ricciardo 'proud' of incredible Max Verstappen achievement

Daniel Ricciardo 'proud' of incredible Max Verstappen achievement

  • 14 august
 NASCAR announce Shane van Gisbergen car legality verdict after Watkins Glen inspection

NASCAR announce Shane van Gisbergen car legality verdict after Watkins Glen inspection

  • 11 august
 NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch issues damning verdict on rivals as Cup Series penalties confirmed

NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch issues damning verdict on rivals as Cup Series penalties confirmed

  • 11 august
 'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari

'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari

  • Yesterday 03:00

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x