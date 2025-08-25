NASCAR Today: 23XI star reveals Michael Jordan advice as Denny Hamlin issues stinging verdict
NASCAR Today: 23XI star reveals Michael Jordan advice as Denny Hamlin issues stinging verdict
Change your timezone:
23XI Racing star Bubba Wallace has revealed some fascinating advice given to him by his NASCAR boss, Michael Jordan.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR schedule release sparks Denny Hamlin criticism
Denny Hamlin has offered a critical verdict on a recent NASCAR Cup Series announcement.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR Cup Series stars penalized at Daytona
Multiple stars were hit with penalties at Daytona this past weekend with officials kept very busy.
➡️ READ MORE
Bubba Wallace issues blame verdict after huge Daytona wreck
Bubba Wallace has spoken out regarding the huge wreck at Daytona that ruined his and many others' races.
➡️ READ MORE
Kyle Larson speaks out as Cup Series champ set to miss prestigious race
Kyle Larson has broken his silence on a schedule clash that is set to see him miss a huge event.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Latest News
NASCAR Today
NASCAR Today: 23XI star reveals Michael Jordan advice as Denny Hamlin issues stinging verdict
- 50 minutes ago
NASCAR
Former F1 star wins NASCAR championship at 53
- Today 03:00
NASCAR Social
NASCAR star reveals why Michael Jordan will NEVER get into a race car
- Today 02:00
NASCAR Cup Series
Kyle Larson speaks out as Cup Series champ set to miss prestigious race
- Today 01:00
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR schedule release sparks Denny Hamlin criticism
- Today 00:00
NASCAR Cup Series
Bubba Wallace issues blame verdict after huge Daytona wreck
- Yesterday 23:00
Most read
Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star
- 6 august
NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen
- 11 august
Daniel Ricciardo 'proud' of incredible Max Verstappen achievement
- 14 august
NASCAR announce Shane van Gisbergen car legality verdict after Watkins Glen inspection
- 11 august
NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch issues damning verdict on rivals as Cup Series penalties confirmed
- 11 august
'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari
- Yesterday 03:00