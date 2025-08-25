NASCAR star reveals why Michael Jordan will NEVER get into a race car

Change your timezone:

23XI Racing star Bubba Wallace has opened up on all things regarding his NASCAR team boss Michael Jordan.

Jordan co-founded the the Cup Series outfit in 2020 alongside Denny Hamlin, with the team entering the sport in 2021 with Wallace running as their sole full-time entrant.

Fast forward a few years and the team now have three full-time entries in the Cup Series, with Wallace in the No. 23, Tyler Reddick in the No. 45, and Riley Herbst in the No. 35.

READ MORE: NASCAR Playoff Standings: Hendrick Motorsports stars on top as Cup Series playoff field locked in

Wallace: Jordan will never get into a race car

Don't expect to see Jordan going up against any of his drivers anytime soon, however, with Wallace confirming why on a recent episode of the Casuals podcast.

Asked if Jordan ever rides in a car with him at one stage of the interview, Wallace responded: “No, no, he won’t.

“He taught me that if you know you’re going to go into something and lose, don’t participate.

“He’ll never get into a race car and I’ll never go and play basketball with him.”

READ MORE: Hamlin and Chastain among NASCAR Cup Series stars penalized at Daytona

Jordan as a boss

Elsewhere on the podcast, Wallace opened up on what it is like having the NBA icon as a boss. His answer might surprise you, it certainly did the podcast host.

“Super cool,” Wallace replied when asked what it was like working with Jordan. “Super laid back, really fun to be around.

The interviewer responded sarcastically: “All words people have said to describe Michael Jordan and working with him in the past - laid back, chill, doesn’t really care."

Wallace laughed, continuing: “Yeah, he’s not competitive at all."

The 23XI star then turned serious again, concluding: “Honestly, just a genuine, down-to-earth, really good guy.

“Loves racing. Has a really strong passion for NASCAR and motorsports and loves cars.”

READ MORE: Ram announce first NASCAR signing ahead of 2026 return

Related