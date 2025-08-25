Kyle Larson speaks out as Cup Series champ set to miss prestigious race

Change your timezone:

NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson has spoken out about the prospect of missing a prestigious racing event in 2026.

Last week, NASCAR officially unveiled their racing calendar will look for 2026, with next year's Cup Series schedule now official and locked in.

The release was bad news for Larson, however, with the Cook Out 400 race weekend at Richmond Raceway clashing with the Knoxville Nationals next year.

Larson is known for his love of dirt racing, and the event in Tennessee is the most prestigious race of the year when it comes to sprint cars, even nicknamed 'The Granddaddy of Them All' for good measure.

Kyle Larson set to miss Knoxville Nationals

Larson has won the prestigious event three times previously, and is a regular competitor, having appeared nine consecutive times, according to FloRacing's Kyle McFadden.

However, that run now looks set to come to an end, although Larson says that it is what it is and that he doesn't expect the schedule to revolve around him.

"I forgot that Knoxville was moving their date back," Larson told the media, via Bob Pockrass.

"When I had originally seen the schedule a few weeks ago, I was like, 'Oh, this is good, I'll be able to spend a lot of time there'. But yeah, it is kinda what it is."

Larson concluded: "It's fine, it shouldn't [the schedule] revolve around me anyway."

The 65th edition of the Knoxville Nationals will take place from August 12-15, 2026, one week later than usual.

NASCAR's Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway is slated for Saturday, August 15, with qualifying taking place on Friday, August 14.

