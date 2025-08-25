close global

NASCAR schedule release sparks Denny Hamlin criticism

NASCAR schedule release sparks Denny Hamlin criticism

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
NASCAR officially announced the 2026 Cup Series schedule last weekend, and Denny Hamlin isn't a fan.

Several big calls were made when next year's tracks and dates were released, many of which have proved controversial among the NASCAR community.

Here are just a select few of the big decisions made by NASCAR officials:

- The All-Star race will now be held at Dover, with North Wilkesboro given a points-paying race.

- Watkins Glen is shifting from its traditional August date to a weekend in May.

- There will be two off weekends in 2026, as opposed to one in 2025.

- The Chicago street race is no longer, instead replaced with a race at an active Naval base in San Diego

- The championship race will be held at Homestead, leaving Phoenix for the first time since 2020.

READ MORE: NASCAR Playoff Standings: Hendrick Motorsports stars on top as Cup Series playoff field locked in

Denny Hamlin gives NASCAR schedule D+

Speaking in a media scrum ahead of the weekend's action at Daytona International Speedway, Hamlin was asked for his thoughts on how the 2026 schedule looked.

Offering it a meagre grading, he clearly isn't a fan: "D plus, I don't know.

"Definitely taking away from Dover, I don't necessarily agree with that.

"I don't know what kind of tricks you make to kinda make that race compelling, but certainly Dover fans endured a lot of heat for a lot of time to have some races taken away. So that's unfortunate for them.

"And then there's just some other ones that are, you know, kinda headscratchers. I don't think it was a C or better for sure."

READ MORE: Hamlin and Chastain among NASCAR Cup Series stars penalized at Daytona

NASCAR Cup Series 2026 schedule

Here is the official 2026 lineup in full:

Sunday, Feb. 1: Clash (Bowman Gray Stadium)
Sunday, Feb. 15: Daytona 500
Sunday, Feb. 22: EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta)
Sunday, March 1: Circuit of The Americas (Austin)
Sunday, March 8: Phoenix Raceway
Sunday, March 15: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Sunday, March 22: Darlington Raceway
Sunday, March 29: Martinsville Speedway
Sunday, April 5: OFF WEEK
Sunday, April 12: Bristol Motor Speedway
Sunday, April 19: Kansas Speedway
Sunday, April 26: Talladega Superspeedway
Sunday, May 3: Texas Motor Speedway
Sunday, May 10: Watkins Glen International
Sunday, May 17: All‐Star Race (Dover Motor Speedway)
Sunday, May 24: Charlotte Motor Speedway
Sunday, May 31: Nashville Superspeedway
Sunday, June 7: Michigan International Speedway
Sunday, June 14: Pocono Raceway
Sunday, June 21: San Diego (Naval Base Coronado)
Sunday, June 28: Sonoma Raceway
Sunday, July 5: Chicagoland Speedway
Sunday, July 12: EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta)
Sunday, July 19: North Wilkesboro Speedway
Sunday, July 26: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Sunday, Aug. 2: OFF WEEK
Sunday, Aug. 9: Iowa Speedway
Saturday, Aug. 15: Richmond Raceway
Sunday, Aug. 23: New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Saturday, Aug. 29: Daytona International Speedway
Sunday, Sept. 6: Darlington Raceway*
Sunday, Sept. 13: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway* (St. Louis)
Saturday, Sept. 19: Bristol Motor Speedway*
Sunday, Sept. 27: Kansas Speedway*
Sunday, Oct. 4: Las Vegas Motor Speedway*
Sunday, Oct. 11: Charlotte Roval*
Sunday, Oct. 18: Phoenix Raceway*
Sunday, Oct. 25: Talladega Superspeedway*
Sunday, Nov. 1: Martinsville Speedway*
Sunday, Nov. 8: NASCAR Championship (Homestead-Miami Speedway)*

*Playoff races

READ MORE: Ram announce first NASCAR signing ahead of 2026 return

