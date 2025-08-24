Bubba Wallace issues blame verdict after huge Daytona wreck
23XI Racing star Bubba Wallace has shared his thoughts on who is to blame after being involved in a huge wreck at Daytona International Speedway.
NASCAR Cup Series action took place under the lights at the World Center of Racing on Saturday night, but on lap 27, a big incident saw the race red-flagged.
Entering the tri-oval, a total of twelve cars became involved in the wreck as Wallace appeared to receive contact from behind, sending him inside the race track and into Joey Logano, and subsequently, hitting Kyle Busch big.
Fortunately, no drivers were injured, with all of those involved later seen and released from the infield care center.
There's more trouble!— NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 24, 2025
This time, it's at the front of the pack! pic.twitter.com/1pU8aUCfqv
Bubba Wallace on Daytona wreck
Speaking to the media after he was released from the care center, Bubba Wallace said: "It is what it is. Hate it. Hate that we tore up a bunch of cars.
"I think I looked and it was 'blame Bubba Wallace national day' today, so I'll take the blame for it."
Asked if he thought the incident could have been avoided, the 23XI star added: "I think so.
"I didn't think that the aggression level was too high at that point. I thought everyone was playing nice and just kind of, I guess, premature there, just unexpectedly so, I hate it.
"Our Columbia Toyota Camry was so fast, we got up to the lead fairly quick, and so appreciate everybody's hard work, just hate that it ended that way cause it's still early but it was setting up to be a good night."
