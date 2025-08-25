Former F1 star wins NASCAR championship at 53

Change your timezone:

Brazilian racing star Rubens Barrichello has taken an official NASCAR championship for the first time in his career, at the age of 53.

The veteran racer is best known for his time in F1, headlined by a six-year spell at Ferrari alongside Michael Schumacher.

Barrichello wrapped up the 2025 NASCAR Brasil Series Brazilian Championship on Saturday with victory at the Autodromo Velo Citta, taking the series with one race to spare.

That victory means that his 28-point lead is unassailable going into Sunday's second race of the weekend, with Full Time Sports team-mate Thiago Camilo now looking to secure a championship 1-2 for the squad.

This weekend's racing wraps up the Brazilian Championship, but the season continues next month with the three-round Special Edition phase to decide the Overall champion and Rookie of the Year.

The Brasil Series is one of four international NASCAR competitions outside the US, alongside the NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Mexico Series, and the NASCAR Euro Series.

Barrichello: Everyone knows how fierce I am

Speaking after the race, which saw him hit Camilo early on to bring out a safety car, Barrichello said: "Everyone knows how much I love this competition and how fierce I am. I feel sorry for Thiago, but there was nothing I could do. I was already coming around the outside, saw his engine failing, and ended up going around the inside.

"We're friends off the track, but when we close the visors, we fight for our ideals. In the end, the car handled well, and even with Cacá (Bueno, Chevrolet Camaro #0, Team RC) coming strong, I took the win. My heart is in my mouth and I'm very happy."

Team principal Mauricio Ferreira added: "The team's first year was full of ups and downs. Despite setbacks in Campo Grande and Tarumã, we managed to keep our drivers and cars competitive. The result was Rubens' title, demonstrating consistency and speed, even at 53.

"The battle with Thiago (Camilo) was intense, and although there was an unfortunate collision, they are both great drivers. Now we remain motivated to win more titles and victories in the remainder of the season."

