NASCAR News Today: Hendrick Motorsports hit with penalty as Cup Series legal drama continues
NASCAR News Today: Hendrick Motorsports hit with penalty as Cup Series legal drama continues
Change your timezone:
NASCAR officials punished Hendrick Motorsports at Daytona International Speedway this weekend.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR team get key legal win over Cup Series rival
More NASCAR legal drama in the Cup Series and this time it's not about Michael Jordan or 23XI!
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson explains IndyCar switch
Jimmie Johnson has opened up on leaving NASCAR for pastures new.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR Cup Series team announce new driver deal as 2026 lineup complete
One NASCAR Cup Series team have locked in their 2026 driver lineup after an exciting announcement at Daytona.
➡️ READ MORE
Team Penske and Hendrick Motorsports drivers feature as NASCAR 25 cover stars revealed
The cover stars for the new NASCAR 25 video game have been revealed! ➡️ READ MORE
Related
Latest News
NASCAR News Today
NASCAR News Today: Hendrick Motorsports hit with penalty as Cup Series legal drama continues
- 48 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Results Today: Ryan Blaney serves up playoff heartbreak in dramatic Daytona finish
- Today 05:33
Formula 1
'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari
- Today 03:00
NASCAR 25
Team Penske and Hendrick Motorsports drivers feature as NASCAR 25 cover stars revealed
- Today 02:00
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR team get key legal win over Cup Series rival
- Today 01:00
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson explains IndyCar switch
- Today 00:00
Most read
Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star
- 6 august
NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen
- 11 august
Daniel Ricciardo 'proud' of incredible Max Verstappen achievement
- 14 august
NASCAR announce Shane van Gisbergen car legality verdict after Watkins Glen inspection
- 11 august
NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch issues damning verdict on rivals as Cup Series penalties confirmed
- 11 august
'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari
- Vandaag 03:00