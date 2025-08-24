close global

A generic image of Hendrick Motorsports' logo

NASCAR News Today: Hendrick Motorsports hit with penalty as Cup Series legal drama continues

NASCAR News Today: Hendrick Motorsports hit with penalty as Cup Series legal drama continues

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
A generic image of Hendrick Motorsports' logo

NASCAR officials punished Hendrick Motorsports at Daytona International Speedway this weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR team get key legal win over Cup Series rival

Related image

More NASCAR legal drama in the Cup Series and this time it's not about Michael Jordan or 23XI!

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson explains IndyCar switch

Related image

Jimmie Johnson has opened up on leaving NASCAR for pastures new.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR Cup Series team announce new driver deal as 2026 lineup complete

Related image

One NASCAR Cup Series team have locked in their 2026 driver lineup after an exciting announcement at Daytona.

➡️ READ MORE

Team Penske and Hendrick Motorsports drivers feature as NASCAR 25 cover stars revealed

Related image

The cover stars for the new NASCAR 25 video game have been revealed! ➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR News Today

NASCAR News Today: Hendrick Motorsports hit with penalty as Cup Series legal drama continues

  • 48 minutes ago
NASCAR Results Today: Ryan Blaney serves up playoff heartbreak in dramatic Daytona finish
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Results Today: Ryan Blaney serves up playoff heartbreak in dramatic Daytona finish

  • Today 05:33
'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari
Formula 1

'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari

  • Today 03:00
Team Penske and Hendrick Motorsports drivers feature as NASCAR 25 cover stars revealed
NASCAR 25

Team Penske and Hendrick Motorsports drivers feature as NASCAR 25 cover stars revealed

  • Today 02:00
NASCAR team get key legal win over Cup Series rival
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR team get key legal win over Cup Series rival

  • Today 01:00
NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson explains IndyCar switch
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson explains IndyCar switch

  • Today 00:00
Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star

  • 6 august
 NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen

NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen

  • 11 august
 Daniel Ricciardo 'proud' of incredible Max Verstappen achievement

Daniel Ricciardo 'proud' of incredible Max Verstappen achievement

  • 14 august
 NASCAR announce Shane van Gisbergen car legality verdict after Watkins Glen inspection

NASCAR announce Shane van Gisbergen car legality verdict after Watkins Glen inspection

  • 11 august
 NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch issues damning verdict on rivals as Cup Series penalties confirmed

NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch issues damning verdict on rivals as Cup Series penalties confirmed

  • 11 august
 'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari

  • Vandaag 03:00

